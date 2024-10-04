Molecular Partners Announces upcoming poster presentations at the 2024 SITC Annual Meeting

Preclinical proof-of-concept data supports CD3 Switch-DARPin platform for T cell engagers with enhanced function in solid tumors



Biomarker data on completed phase 1 study of MP0317 (FAP x CD40) shows intended and marked tumor microenvironment modulation

ZURICH-SCHLIEREN, Switzerland and CONCORD, Mass., Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Molecular Partners AG (SIX: MOLN; NASDAQ: MOLN), a clinical-stage biotech company developing a new class of custom-built protein drugs known as DARPin therapeutics, today announced that the Company will introduce proof-of-concept data for its new CD3 Switch-DARPin designed to overcome current T cell engager challenges in solid tumors, as well as present additional analyses from its Phase 1 study of MP0317 in patients with advanced solid tumors, at the 2024 Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC), being held November 8-10 in Houston, TX.

The poster presentation details are as follows:

Title: Unlocking precision: a next generation multi-specific CD3 Switch-DARPin with enhanced function to tackle the current limitations of T cell engagers in ovarian cancer

Abstract & Poster Number: 842

Title: Comprehensive biomarker analyses from a Phase 1 study reveals marked tumor microenvironment modulation in patients with advanced solid tumors treated with MP0317, a FAP-localized CD40 agonistic DARPin

Abstract & Poster Number: 612

Timing & Location: November 9, 2024 at 9 am – 8:30 pm CT; Exhibit Halls AB

The posters will be made available on Molecular Partners’ website after the conference.

About DARPin Therapeutics

DARPin (Designed Ankyrin Repeat Protein) therapeutics are a new class of custom-built protein drugs based on natural binding proteins that open new dimensions of multi-functionality and multi-target specificity in drug design. The flexible architecture, intrinsic potential for high affinity and specificity, small size and high stability of DARPins offer benefits to drug design over other currently available protein-based therapeutics. DARPin candidates can be radically simple, with a single DARPin unit acting as the delivery vector to a specific target; or multispecific, with the possibility of engaging more than five targets, and combining multiple and conditional functionalities in a unique DARPin drug candidate. The DARPin platform is designed to be a rapid and cost-effective drug discovery engine, producing drug candidates with optimized properties and high production yields. DARPin therapeutics have been clinically validated across several therapeutic areas and developed through to the registrational stage.

About Molecular Partners AG

Molecular Partners AG is a clinical-stage biotech company pioneering the design and development of DARPin therapeutics for medical challenges other drug modalities cannot readily address. The Company has programs in various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development, with oncology as its main focus. Molecular Partners leverages the advantages of DARPins to provide unique solutions to patients through its proprietary programs as well as through partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies. Molecular Partners was founded in 2004 and has offices in both Zurich, Switzerland and Concord, MA, USA. For more information, visit www.molecularpartners.com and find us on LinkedIn and Twitter/X @MolecularPrtnrs

