Darius Undzėnas becomes Chief Financial Officer of Novaturas Group

Novaturas Group, the leader in the Baltic tourism market, announces that Darius Undzėnas will take up the position of the company’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) from October 7. With many years of comprehensive experience in financial management, Mr Undzėnas joins the Group’s top management team in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.



“We are confident that Darius’s diverse experience in finance and his management skills gained in international companies will contribute to the goal of strengthening the position of Novaturas in the tourism market. At the same time, we set a strategic goal for the new CFO – to strengthen the company’s financial position, which is important both for ensuring the long-term trust of our customers and partners and for creating long-term value for the company’s shareholders,” said Kristijonas Kaikaris, Chief Executive Officer of Novaturas Group.



The new CFO of the company has more than 15 years of experience in various financial management positions in the transport and logistics industry, wholesale, retail and e-commerce. For the last 3.5 years, Mr Undzėnas has been the CFO of Transmėja, an international logistics group with over 1,200 employees. Prior to that, he spent almost three years as Head of Financial Control at Willgrow (then ME Investicija), which controls Europe’s largest asset-based transportation company Girteka Group, and was responsible for a large team in Lithuania, Poland and Germany. Prior to that, Mr Undzėnas was CFO of Berner Lietuva for 6.5 years and worked in finance departments of other companies.



“I am grateful to the management of Novaturas for the trust they have placed in me and I am delighted to join the team of the largest tour operator in the Baltic States. I believe that my professional skills and orientation towards innovation and technological solutions aimed at improving efficiency and operational processes will be valuable for Novaturas Group’s growth, financial stability and performance improvement. The tourism market is highly dynamic and the current competitive environment requires decisions that are both operational and based on long-term value, so I am ready to contribute to the sustainable strengthening of the company and to ensuring profitable operations,” said Mr Undzėnas.



The new CFO of Novaturas Group emphasises that the main priorities after joining the company will be to ensure operational efficiency, to decide on alternatives for raising additional financial capital and to optimise the budget, as well as to strengthen the company’s finance team and develop its competences.



In September the company announced summer holiday programme for 2025. The longest-established tour operator on the market, counting the 26th season, offers the region’s widest range of holiday packages and sightseeing trips.



Novaturas Group is the largest and the only charter flights‘ local tour operator in the Baltic States, offering summer and winter trips to more than 30 destinations worldwide and more than 100 tours. Based on audited data, in 2023 Novaturas Group recorded revenues of EUR 208,3 million and served 259 000 passengers in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.



