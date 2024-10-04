Valneva SE - Declaration of shares and voting rights - September 30, 2024

Declaration of shares and voting rights
September 30, 2024
Company name: VALNEVA
Registered office: 6 rue Alain Bombard, 44800 Saint-Herblain (France)
Regulated market of Euronext Paris - Compartment B

Declaration date: October 4, 2024

Number of shares
composing the share capital of Valneva		Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights*Description of the change Date on which this change was recognizedTotal number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights**
 

 

162,276,901

 

ordinary shares with a par value of €0.15 each		178,144,731Transfer into bearer form of 750,000 shares with double voting rights

 

Capital increase without preferential subscription rights (23,000,000 new ordinary shares issued)

 

Double voting rights granted on 363 ordinary shares		Between September 10&13, 2024

 

 

 

September 17, 2024i

 

 

Between September 5&28, 2024		178,020,409

i – CEO decisions (upon delegation of the Board of Directors), dated September 13, 2024 - Clearance and settlement on September 17, 2024.

* Theoretical voting rights. This number is used as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including those for which voting rights have been suspended.
** Net (or exercisable at a General Meeting) voting rights.

