Valneva SE - Declaration of shares and voting rights - September 30, 2024

VALNEVA
Declaration of shares and voting rights
September 30, 2024
Company name: VALNEVA
Registered office: 6 rue Alain Bombard, 44800 Saint-Herblain (France)
Regulated market of Euronext Paris - Compartment B
Declaration date: October 4, 2024
|Number of shares
composing the share capital of Valneva
|Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights*
|Description of the change
|Date on which this change was recognized
|Total number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights**
|
162,276,901
ordinary shares with a par value of €0.15 each
|178,144,731
|Transfer into bearer form of 750,000 shares with double voting rights
Capital increase without preferential subscription rights (23,000,000 new ordinary shares issued)
Double voting rights granted on 363 ordinary shares
|Between September 10&13, 2024
September 17, 2024i
Between September 5&28, 2024
|178,020,409
i – CEO decisions (upon delegation of the Board of Directors), dated September 13, 2024 - Clearance and settlement on September 17, 2024.
* Theoretical voting rights. This number is used as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including those for which voting rights have been suspended.
** Net (or exercisable at a General Meeting) voting rights.
