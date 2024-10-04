Transaction in Own Shares

4th October 2024

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc (“Investec”).  

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase:3rd October 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:9,067
Lowest price per share (pence):662.00
Highest price per share (pence):668.00
Weighted average price per day (pence):663.1250

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 72,134,688 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 72,134,688 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price (p)Aggregated volumeLowest price per share (p)Highest price per share (p)
XLON663.12509,067662.00668.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each tradeNumber of shares purchasedPrice (pence per share)Trading VenueTransaction Reference Number
03 October 2024 11:28:21112663.00XLON00302472993TRLO1
03 October 2024 11:46:311,017662.00XLON00302473360TRLO1
03 October 2024 11:46:311,741662.00XLON00302473361TRLO1
03 October 2024 11:46:31697662.00XLON00302473362TRLO1
03 October 2024 11:46:312,894662.00XLON00302473363TRLO1
03 October 2024 11:46:35332662.00XLON00302473364TRLO1
03 October 2024 11:47:18115664.00XLON00302473383TRLO1
03 October 2024 13:55:19209667.00XLON00302476676TRLO1
03 October 2024 13:55:2330667.00XLON00302476677TRLO1
03 October 2024 13:55:23390667.00XLON00302476678TRLO1
03 October 2024 13:56:0730667.00XLON00302476707TRLO1
03 October 2024 14:01:12123666.00XLON00302476808TRLO1
03 October 2024 14:45:12122666.00XLON00302478105TRLO1
03 October 2024 14:45:121666.00XLON00302478106TRLO1
03 October 2024 14:45:12122666.00XLON00302478107TRLO1
03 October 2024 15:16:18121666.00XLON00302479861TRLO1
03 October 2024 15:30:08238665.00XLON00302480658TRLO1
03 October 2024 15:30:081665.00XLON00302480659TRLO1
03 October 2024 15:30:08119665.00XLON00302480660TRLO1
03 October 2024 15:47:3038668.00XLON00302481472TRLO1
03 October 2024 15:47:3557668.00XLON00302481474TRLO1
03 October 2024 15:47:35112668.00XLON00302481475TRLO1
03 October 2024 15:47:3561668.00XLON00302481476TRLO1
03 October 2024 15:47:35156667.00XLON00302481477TRLO1
03 October 2024 15:47:4189667.00XLON00302481481TRLO1
03 October 2024 15:47:4125667.00XLON00302481482TRLO1
03 October 2024 15:48:33115667.00XLON00302481494TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970