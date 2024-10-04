Switzerland Construction Industry Report 2024: Output to Grow by 3.3% to Reach €41.06 Billion in 2024 - Forecasts to 2028

Dublin, Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Switzerland Construction Industry Databook Series - Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume (area and units), Q2 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The construction industry in Switzerland is expected to grow by 3.3% to reach EUR 41.06 billion in 2024.



Despite near-term challenges in certain construction sectors, Switzerland's construction industry is poised for significant growth. The industry is expected to grow steadily over the next four quarters, with the growth momentum continuing over the forecast period. A CAGR of 3.2% is projected during 2024-2028, with the country's construction output expected to reach EUR 46.49 billion by 2028, indicating substantial growth potential.



The Swiss construction industry is poised for stability and innovation in 2024. While challenges such as rising costs and economic uncertainties remain, the sector presents significant opportunities for growth, particularly in residential construction, renewable energy projects, and infrastructure development. Senior executives should leverage these opportunities while adapting to market demands and regulatory changes. By embracing innovative practices, fostering strategic partnerships, and prioritizing sustainability, stakeholders can successfully navigate the future of the Swiss construction industry and contribute to the country's long-term prosperity.



The Swiss construction industry is poised for a pivotal year in 2024, marked by a balance between stability and innovation. After a challenging period in 2023, characterized by administrative hurdles and sectoral transitions, the industry anticipates a robust recovery driven by increasing demand, urbanization, and a heightened focus on sustainability.

Scope

Market Dynamics by Value, Volume, and Number of Units: This report provides a comprehensive data-centric view of size and structure, industry dynamics, and end market opportunities in Switzerland's building and infrastructure construction industry.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the residential construction market, covering various types of construction, development stages, price points, and key cities. KPIs include value, volume, and number of units, offering a comprehensive view of this sector.

Commercial Construction Outlook: Provides construction outlook by value and volume across office buildings, retail buildings, hospitality buildings, restaurant buildings, and sports facilities.

Institutional Construction Outlook: Provides construction outlook by value and volume across manufacturing plant buildings, metal & material processing buildings, and chemical & pharmaceutical buildings.

Industrial Construction Outlook: Provides construction outlook by value and volume across manufacturing plants and educational buildings.

Infrastructure Construction Outlook: This report provides growth dynamics and market analysis for three key sections: marine and inland, utility system and transport infrastructure construction.

City Level Analysis: Provides outlook of the top 10 cities in Switzerland by construction value.

The Construction Cost Structure Analysis module in this report provides a detailed outlook on construction costs by construction value, such as material, labor, equipment, and others. At a granular level, it offers a comprehensive material cost analysis by type of materials and labor cost by type of work, ensuring stakeholders deeply understand the cost structure.

Influencing Factors

Stabilizing Raw Material Prices: The construction sector is expected to benefit from the anticipated stabilization of raw material prices in 2024. After past fluctuations, a return to a more constant equilibrium offers a solid foundation for planning and executing construction projects.

Adoption of Innovative Technologies: The industry increasingly embraces technological innovation, adopting advanced construction materials and techniques promising to improve efficiency and revolutionize project conception and execution. This trend is crucial for enhancing competitiveness and adapting to evolving market demands.

Evolving Costs and Wages: The evolution of costs and salaries in the sector is a critical factor for companies seeking to remain competitive and prosperous in the context of financial stability. Understanding these trends is essential for strategic planning and cost management.

Residential Construction: Adapting to Changing Demands

Rising Demand for New Housing: The demand for new housing and renovation and modernization projects is rising in Switzerland. The sector's professionals are called upon to adapt quickly to these needs, not only by increasing construction capacity but also by evolving to meet changing customer expectations in terms of sustainability, energy efficiency, and personalization.

Affordable Housing Initiatives: The government continues to promote affordable housing initiatives to address the country's housing deficit. Programs to increase homeownership and provide low-cost housing options are crucial for meeting the growing demand.

Commercial Construction: Evolving Landscape

Investment in Commercial Spaces: The commercial construction sector is witnessing increased investments in office buildings, retail spaces, and mixed-use developments. Developers also incorporate smart building technologies and sustainable practices to enhance energy efficiency and tenant experience.

Emergence of Green Commercial Buildings: There is a growing emphasis on sustainable commercial buildings, with developers increasingly adopting green building certifications to meet regulatory requirements and consumer demand for environmentally friendly spaces.

Institutional Construction: Enhancing Public Services

Increased Spending on Education and Healthcare: The government is allocating substantial funds to develop educational and healthcare institutions, improving public services and addressing the needs of a growing population. These investments support the country's long-term social and economic development.

Focus on Disaster Resilience: Given Switzerland's vulnerability to natural disasters, institutional projects incorporate resilience measures into their designs. This focus on disaster preparedness ensures the continuity of essential public services and enhances community safety.

Industrial Construction: Supporting Economic Growth

Expansion of Manufacturing and Logistics Facilities: The industrial construction sector is experiencing growth driven by increased manufacturing and logistics facilities demand. The government's initiatives to boost local production capabilities and reduce reliance on imports are fuelling investments in this area.

Investment in Renewable Energy Infrastructure: Switzerland is investing significantly in renewable energy projects, particularly solar power. The country aims to nearly triple output from non-hydro renewable sources by 2035, requiring extensive industrial construction efforts.

Infrastructure Construction: Building for the Future

Major Infrastructure Investments: The government is investing heavily in transportation infrastructure, including developing the Chuo Shinkansen maglev line and projects related to the Osaka World Expo 2025. These investments are crucial for enhancing connectivity and supporting economic growth nationwide.

Focus on Renewable Energy Initiatives: The Swiss government is prioritizing the development of renewable energy infrastructure to support its goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 90% compared to 1990 levels by 2050. This focus on sustainability is reshaping the construction landscape and presenting new growth opportunities.

