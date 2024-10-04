Southeast Asia Cold Room Panel Makers Directory 2024: Coverage of 150 Leading Cold Room Makers with Market Volumes for 2024 and 2028

Dublin, Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Southeast Asia Cold Room Panel Makers Directory" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This directory details all major producers in Southeast Asia - including India - with estimates of forward output forecasts in square meters and growth rates. Includes makers' full contact details.

The directory includes:

10 countries (India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Philippines, Australasia)

150 leading cold room makers

Forward growth estimates 2024 and 2028

Market volumes 2024 and 2028 (in sq. m)

Country analysis, market drivers, market characteristics, routes to market, leading industry authorisers, import impact, growth sectors and market entry opportunities

