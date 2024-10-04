BUSINESSNEXT and InterTech form strategic alliance to accelerate Autonomous banking operations in Oman

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BUSINESSNEXT a universe of composable enterprise solutions for banks and financial services, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with InterTech, a trusted IT solutions provider and systems integrator with 30+ years of experience serving top financial institutions and banks in Oman, to drive AI powered banking operations and craft a next-generation customer experiences platform for the banking sector.

The collaboration between InterTech and BUSINESSNEXT aims to transform Oman's banking industry by enhancing customer experiences, streamlining operations, and fostering business growth. This partnership combines modern technology, domain expertise, business consultation, and implementation services to provide impactful customer experience and relationship management solutions for banks in the region.

Mr. Vishal Khurana, Region Head - Middle East and Africa, BUSINESSNEXT, stated, “We are excited to partner with InterTech to further accelerate the delivery of our innovative solutions to Oman Banking Sector. This alliance will empower banks in Oman to navigate the complexities of digital transformation and achieve remarkable growth and efficiency.”

InterTech’s extensive regional expertise in the banking industry will be instrumental in the successful deployment of BUSINESSNEXT’s solutions. This collaboration ensures that financial institutions can integrate these cutting-edge technologies seamlessly, resulting in enhanced customer engagement, improved service delivery, and greater operational agility.

Mr. Firas Alachahef, General Manager of InterTech, added, “This is an exciting partnership that will enable us to push boundaries within the Financial and Banking sector in Oman to bring the latest and most innovative solutions to our long-standing clients. We are thrilled to work with BUSINESSNEXT and look forward to a successful and long-term relationship.”

This collaboration marks a pivotal moment in banking solutions, introducing unprecedented innovation and a profound focus on customer needs, resulting in increased cross-selling opportunities, enhanced Net Promoter Scores (NPS), massive reduction in customer servicing costs, faster go-to-market, and much more.



About BUSINESSNEXT

BUSINESSNEXT offers composable enterprise solutions focused on global banks and financial services. Recognized as a leader by Forrester, it uses AI and ML-driven cloud platforms—CRMNEXT, CUSTOMERNEXT, DATANEXT & WORKNEXT—to enable digital transformation. Its modular hyper SaaS modular solutions provide seamless integration and plug-and-play capabilities. Serving over 1 million users across 65,000 branches and call centers, BUSINESSNEXT manages 1 billion customers worldwide. With headquarters in Raleigh, USA, and Noida, India, the company operates in 14 countries across 5 continents.



