RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

Auction date2024-10-04
Loan1059
Coupon1.00 %
ISIN-codeSE0007125927
Maturity2026-11-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln2,000 +/- 2,000
Total bid volume, SEK mln5,357
Volume sold, SEK mln2,000
Number of bids8
Number of accepted bids3
Average yield1,702 %
Lowest yield1,694 %
Highest accepted yield1,704 %
% accepted at highest yield       92,94

 

Auction date2024-10-04
Loan1053
Coupon3.50 %
ISIN-codeSE0002829192
Maturity2039-03-30
Tendered volume, SEK mln1,000 +/- 1,000
Total bid volume, SEK mln2,170
Volume sold, SEK mln1,000
Number of bids13
Number of accepted bids9
Average yield2,197 %
Lowest yield2,179 %
Highest accepted yield2,204 %
% accepted at highest yield       32,50



 