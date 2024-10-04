RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

|Auction date
|2024-10-04
|Loan
|1059
|Coupon
|1.00 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0007125927
|Maturity
|2026-11-12
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|2,000 +/- 2,000
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|5,357
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|2,000
|Number of bids
|8
|Number of accepted bids
|3
|Average yield
|1,702 %
|Lowest yield
|1,694 %
|Highest accepted yield
|1,704 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|92,94
|Auction date
|2024-10-04
|Loan
|1053
|Coupon
|3.50 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0002829192
|Maturity
|2039-03-30
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|1,000 +/- 1,000
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|2,170
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|1,000
|Number of bids
|13
|Number of accepted bids
|9
|Average yield
|2,197 %
|Lowest yield
|2,179 %
|Highest accepted yield
|2,204 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|32,50