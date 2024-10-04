M&A in the Pharma Contract Manufacturing Industry: 2024 Trends, Implications and Outlook

Dublin, Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "M&A in the Contract Manufacturing Industry: Implications and Outlook - 2024 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides analysis of mergers and acquisitions in the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing industry. This 53-page report gives important, expert insight you won't find in any other source. 12 tables and 19 figures throughout the report illustrate major points and trends.
This report is required reading for :
- CMOs: market trends, strategic planning, competitive intelligence, performance benchmarking
- Bio/Pharma: supplier performance benchmarking, market trends, competitive intelligence
- Private equity and stock analysts: target identification and analysis, portfolio company performance benchmarking
Reasons to Buy
- Overview of M&A in the Pharma CMO Industry
- Detailed view of CDMO performance by number of deals, based on the analyst's Deals database
- Analysis of M&A and private equity investment by target's specific manufacturing services
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Players
- Technology Briefing
- Deal types.
- Trends
- Industry Analysis
- Objectives and methodology
- Overview of M&A activity 2023
- Target characteristics
- Acquirer characteristics
- Geography
- Top acquirers
- Biosynth acquires Celares and Pepceuticals
- IPCA Laboratories invests in Unichem
- Target segment close-ups
- Multi
- API-small molecule
- API-biologic
- Commercial dose manufacturing
- Deal advisors.
- Top financial advisors
- Top legal advisors
- Valuations
- Facility acquisitions
- What it means
- Drug shortages drive low-tech small molecule deals.
- Multi-service and injectable manufacturers targeted
- Catalent acquisition shakes up pharma and CMO landscape.
- Biologic acquisitions decreased in 2023 but strong interest remains, despite BIOSECURE Act complicating manufacturing agreements
- Private equity investments declined
- The outlook for M&A
- API - biologic targets
- API - cell and gene therapy targets
- Value Chain
- Companies
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- Acino International AG
- Adragos Pharma Gmbh
- Agno Pharmaceuticals LLC
- Ajinomoto Co Inc
- Anhui Huaren Health Medicine Co Ltd
- Bionorica SE
- Biosynth Ltd
- Cormica Ltd
- Cotecna SA
- Delpharm SAS
- Dermapharm Holding SE
- Eiko LifeSciences Ltd
- Ellimist Singapore Pte Ltd
- EuroAPI SAS
- Eurofins Scientific SE
- Frontage Laboratories Inc
- GBA Group
- Hainan Kangzhe Venture Capital Co. Ltd
- Hwail Pharma Co Ltd
- IPCA Laboratories Ltd
- Juno Pharmaceuticals Inc
- KBI Biopharma Inc
- Life Insurance Corporation of India
- Lifera
- Minafin Group
- NeoPharm Labs Inc
- NEXPOINT LIFE SCIENCES DST
- Nirma Ltd
- Noramco Inc
- NorthX Biologics Matfors AB
- Novo Nordisk AS
- Ofichem BV
- Oxford BioMedica Plc
- Pfizer Inc
- Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals Ltd
- Pharmathen Global BV
- PI Health Sciences Netherlands BV
- Polaris Group Inc
- Porton Pharma Solutions Ltd
- PYFA Australia Pty Ltd
- Rxilient Biohub Pte Ltd
- Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries & Medical Appliances Corp
- SEQENS
- Sharp Packaging Services
- Siegfried Holding AG
- Sigachi Industries Ltd
- SK Pharmteco Inc
- Syngene International Ltd
- Synokem Pharmaceuticals Ltd
- Synthimed Labs Pvt Ltd
- Ubrigene (Beijing) Biology Technology Co Ltd
- Wacker Chemie AG
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h49cnw
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.