U.S. Soft Drinks Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis 2024-2030 with Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, Dr Pepper Snapple, Nestle, and Red Bull Dominating the $465+ Billion Industry

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Soft Drinks Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Carbonated Drinks, Packaged Water, Iced/RTD Tea Drinks, Fruit Beverages, Energy Drinks), By Distribution Channel, And Segment Forecasts, 2024 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. soft drinks market size is expected to reach USD 467.18 billion by 2030, registering to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2024 to 2030

Growing population is providing a fillip to the food and beverage sector, which in turn is propelling the U.S. soft drink market. Furthermore, easy availability and low price of soft drinks are benefiting the growth of the market. Recently, significant growth has been observed in the RTD tea drinks segment of the market, owing to soaring health concerns among consumers and increasing demand for premium products.



However, strengthening presence of low-quality fake products is a major challenge for market players. Counterfeit soft drinks lead to huge losses of established players. Additionally, increasing health issues such as obesity, cardiovascular diseases, and others due to high sugar content in drinks are hindering the growth of the market. Some of the prominent soft drink players are The Coca-Cola Company; PepsiCo, Inc.; Dr Pepper Snapple Group; Nestle; and Red Bull GmbH.

U.S. Soft Drinks Market Report Highlights

  • The U.S. soft drinks market is projected to post a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period
  • The carbonated drinks segment dominated the U.S. soft drinks market is expected to dominate over the forecast years. The growth of the segment can be attributed to their inexpensive price and easy availability. However, increasing health concerns among consumers are poised to hamper growth prospects.
  • The RTD tea drinks segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period, owing to shift of consumers towards sugar-free, naturally made beverages, and healthier drinks.
  • The prominent players in the market include The Coca-Cola Company; PepsiCo, Inc.; Dr Pepper Snapple Group; Nestle; and Red Bull GmbH.

Companies Featured

  • AriZona Beverages USA
  • BlueTriton Brands, Inc.
  • CAROLINA BEVERAGE GROUP, LLC
  • DS Services of America, Inc.
  • Keurig Dr Pepper
  • Monster Energy Company
  • National Beverage Corp.
  • PepsiCo
  • The Coca-Cola Company
  • The Kraft Heinz Company

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages80
Forecast Period2023 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023$285.93 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$467.18 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate7.5%
Regions CoveredUnited States



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Snapshot
2.2. Segment Snapshot
2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot

Chapter 3. U.S. Soft Drink Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook
3.1.2. Related Market Outlook
3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.2.1. Sales/Retail Channel Analysis
3.2.2. Profit Margin Analysis
3.3. Market Dynamics
3.3.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.3.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.3.3. Industry Challenges
3.3.4. Industry Opportunities
3.4. Industry Analysis Tools
3.4.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.4.1.1. Market Entry Strategies

Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis
4.1. Demographic Analysis
4.2. Consumer Trends & Preferences
4.3. Factors Influencing Buying Decisions
4.4. Consumer Product Adoption Trends
4.5. Observations & Recommendations

Chapter 5. U.S. Soft Drink Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030
5.2. U.S. Soft Drink Market Estimates & Forecast, By Product, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
5.3. Carbonated Drinks
5.4. Packaged Water
5.5. Fruit Beverages
5.6. Iced RTD Tea and Coffee
5.7. Energy Drinks
5.8. Sport Drinks
5.9. Others

Chapter 6. U.S. Soft Drink Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Distribution Channel Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030
6.2. U.S. Soft Drink Market Estimates & Forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)
6.3. Hypermarkets and Supermarkets
6.4. Convenience Store
6.5. Online
6.6. Others

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape
7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis by Key Market Participants
7.2. Company Categorization
7.3. Company Heat Map/ Positioning Analysis
7.4. Strategy Mapping
7.5. Company Profiles
7.5.1. Company Overview
7.5.2. Financial Performance
7.5.3. Product Benchmarking
7.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4xoost

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment 

 

            




    

        

            
                U.S. Soft Drinks Market
                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Carbonated Drink
                            
                            
                                Colas
                            
                            
                                Iced/RTD Tea Drinks
                            
                            
                                RTD Tea
                            
                            
                                Soft Drinks
                            
                            
                                Sport Drink
                            
                            
                                Sports Drinks
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data