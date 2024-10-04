U.S. Preclinical CRO Market Analysis Report 2024-2030: Bioanalysis & DMPK Studies, Toxicology Testing - Life Science Firms Shift Focus to Core Competencies to Boost Efficiency and Innovation

Dublin, Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Preclinical CRO Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Service (Bioanalysis & DMPK Studies, Toxicology Testing), By Model Type, By Technology, By End-use, By State, And Segment Forecasts, 2024 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. preclinical CRO market size is anticipated to reach USD 5.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2024 to 2030

Factors such as the increasing expenditure on R&D activities and the focus of pharmaceutical companies on cost reduction are driving the market growth.







There has been a significant increase in the R&D budget for early-stage and late-stage drug development processes, which is expected to contribute to market growth. The rising biopharmaceutical failure rates and the costs they entail have also driven the biopharmaceutical & life sciences companies to focus more on the early stage of the drug discovery and development process. This is likely to propel the growth of the market for preclinical CRO.



The increasing cases of Alzheimer's disease globally, demand for cutting-edge gene therapies, incidence of neurodegenerative diseases, and high prevalence of genetic disorders are some of the factors promoting the growth of advanced therapies. A substantial number of major & small biotechnology companies are driving innovation in this field in terms of technology & manufacturing capabilities, thereby offering commercial opportunities for market expansion.



Furthermore, the recent approval of new products has accelerated R&D activities. For instance, in December 2023, the FDA approved two groundbreaking treatments-Casgevy and Lyfgenia. These treatments mark a significant milestone as the first cell-based gene therapies suggested for the treatment of sickle cell disease in patients aged 12 and older.



U.S. Preclinical CRO Market Report Highlights

Discovery research dominated the service segment with 29.6% share in 2023, owing to the rising trend of outsourcing research in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to accelerate drug discovery and reduce cost.

The bioanalysis and DMPK studies segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period, owing to widescale applications of CROs in bioanalysis studies.

Increasing demand for personalized medicine and advanced therapeutics, life science companies focusing on their core competencies, and the increasing trend of outsourcing are expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

In August 2022, WuXi STA announced its new 190-acre pharmaceutical manufacturing campus in the U.S. This site would be its second facility, offering expanded capacity and flexibility to meet customers' needs in the U.S. and across the globe.

