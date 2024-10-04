Paris 2024 Olympics Post-Event Analysis Report - The Average Price of an Annual Sponsorship Deal was $22.16 Million

Dublin, Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Post Event Analysis - Paris 2024 Olympics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an overview of the event, including its sponsorship portfolio, broadcasters, prize money and ticketing information. An analysis of the events sponsors is included and the estimated annual values of these deals. Information regarding the event's attendance is also included.

137 broadcast deals were struck for media rights to show the 2024 Summer Olympics across the world

In the United Kingdom the 2024 Summer Olympics were viewed on two networks: Eurosport and the BBC. NBC had the media rights to showcase the action from Paris in the United States. The network has in place a $765 million a year deal with the International Olympic Committee over a ten-year period. Across NBC platforms there was an 82% rise in viewership compared to the previous Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics.

In total 89 brands partnered with the 2024 Summer Olympics

The average price of an annual sponsorship deal for the 2024 Olympics was $22.16 million. The tournament had six deals in place that the analyst estimated to be each worth $80 million or more annually, with Mengniu/Coca-Cola, LVMH, Accor, Carrefour, Toyota and Anheuser-Busch InBev The most recent sponsorship agreement that the International Olympic Committee signed in the lead up to the games was with Panini, worth $15 million annually across the two-year length of the contract. As part of the agreement, Panini created a range of collectible stickers and cards for both the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The 2024 Summer Olympics had on offer various ticketing options for fans looking to attend Olympic events

The highest priced tickets were for the opening ceremony with tickets costing upwards of $2,922. The most expensive tickets for the men's 100m final went on sale for $1,060. Mountain bike cycling, Road cycling, sailing and triathlon all had set a flat price of $26, a very affordable option for many of the local Parisians looking to attend the outdoor events.



A detailed overview of the key facts and events which took place across the completion. The report identifies the major media and sponsorship players in the market, pinpoints the ticket prices on offer.

