U.S. Osteoarthritis Injectables Market Analysis 2024-2030: Rising Prevalence of Osteoarthritis & Increase in R&D Activities for Injectable Drug Developments Spurs Growth

The U.S. osteoarthritis injectables market size is anticipated to reach USD 6.30 billion by 2030 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2024 to 2030

The market is primarily driven by increasing prevalence of osteoarthritis and high demand for personalized medicine. Moreover, pharmaceutical companies and research & academic institutes are involved in the development of personalized treatment and cell-based therapies for OA in the country. For instance, in May 2023, UCI Health announced the first-in-human clinical trial of its IMMO1-STEM, a cell-derived injectable treatment, to target muscle atrophy in patients with mild to moderate knee osteoarthritis.







Growing geriatric population susceptible to osteoarthritis fuels the growth of the market. According to the NCBI report in May 2023, a rapidly aging population coupled with obesity is expected to more than double the number of people suffering from OA to 67 million by 2030.Moreover, it is expected that more than 50% of OA cases are expected to occur in the age group of 65 and above.

According to an OAAA study supported by CDC in March 2024, around 45% of people having OA are 65 & above and 88% of the total cases occur in the age group of 45 & above. The annual incidence of knee OA is highest among people aged 55 to 64 in the country. Such a high risk for geriatric population is affecting overall productivity by reducing work efficiency and increasing the disease burden in the country.



Increase in R&D activities for injectable drug development is boosting the market growth.To manage OA symptoms and prevent its structural progression, key pharmaceutical companies and research institutes are actively involved in R&D activities for the development of novel drugs, especially disease-modifying OA drugs.

For instance, in January 2024, BioSenic announced its plans to share the data of post hoc analysis of the phase 3 study of JTA-004 at the Osteoarthritis Research Society International (OARSI) World Congress 2024. JTA-004 is an innovative IA treatment for knee OA, and the study showed that a single injection of an investigational drug is safe and effective for the treatment of severe inflammatory subtypes of knee OA.



Furthermore, research and academic institutes are involved in the development of novel treatment options for OA. For instance, in March 2023, according to Science Translational Medicine report GP130, an investigational drug can disrupt inflammation and manage pain & stiffness. The drug will be tested in the upcoming initial phases of clinical trials. Moreover, in December 2021, Kolon TissueGene, Inc. announced that the U.S. FDA allowed it to initiate a Phase 2 clinical trial of TG-C in OA of the hip. The study will assess the pain and quality-of-life improvements during the investigation period.



U.S. Osteoarthritis Injectables Market Report Highlights

In 2023, Hyaluronic Acid (HA) injections segment dominated the U.S. market, owing to recent advancements in HA injection therapy for osteoarthritis focus on HA-based hydrogel therapeutics.

Knee osteoarthritis segment held the largest share of the market in 2023.The rising prevalence of the condition is expected to boost the need for the prevention and treatment of knee osteoarthritis in the older population to improve quality of life and decrease disability rates in the elderly population.

The retail pharmacies segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Retail pharmacies serve as intermediaries between manufacturers and healthcare providers, purchasing osteoarthritis injectables in bulk and storing them until requested.

Companies Featured

Anika Therapeutics, Inc.

Bioventus.

Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc.

Zimmer Biomet

Arthrex, Inc.

Royal Biologics

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 137 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.99 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8% Regions Covered United States





