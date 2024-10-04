$7.3 Billion Biostimulants Industry Analysis, 2024-2034: Global and Regional Insights by Application, Product, and Competitive Landscape

Dublin, Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biostimulants Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Product, Region, and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The biostimulants market has emerged as a crucial player in modern agriculture, focusing on enhancing plant growth, productivity, and resilience.

The biostimulants industry is estimated to be valued at $2.1 billion in 2024, is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 13.26%, reaching $7.3 billion by 2034.

This market is expanding rapidly as farmers seek eco-friendly solutions to boost yields and reduce dependency on chemical inputs. With growing awareness of the benefits of sustainable agriculture, the market is poised for significant growth, driven by the increasing adoption of organic farming and the rising global demand for food security.



The growing emphasis on sustainable agriculture is driving the demand for biostimulants. As environmental concerns rise, farmers are increasingly seeking eco-friendly alternatives to traditional chemical inputs. Biostimulants offer a natural solution to enhance crop resilience, improve nutrient efficiency, and boost yields without harming the environment. This shift toward sustainable farming practices is expected to fuel the growth of the biostimulants market.



The biostimulants market faces challenges related to the lack of standardized regulations and clear definitions across regions, which can create uncertainty for both producers and consumers. This regulatory ambiguity may hinder market growth by complicating product approvals and limiting the adoption of biostimulants. However, as the industry matures, efforts to establish clearer guidelines and standards could help overcome these challenges, paving the way for broader acceptance and growth in the market.



Europe is emerging as a key region in the biostimulants market, driven by the increasing focus on sustainable farming practices and stringent environmental regulations. Countries such as France, Italy, and Spain are adopting biostimulants to enhance crop productivity while reducing the reliance on chemical fertilizers and pesticides. The European Union's emphasis on green agriculture and support for organic farming further accelerates the market's growth. Additionally, the region's strong agricultural sector and rising consumer demand for organic produce position Europe as a significant player in the global biostimulants market.



Key players such as BASF SE, Corteva, Syngenta Crop Protection, and FMC Corporation are at the forefront of market expansion, leveraging their technological expertise and strategic partnerships to drive innovation and capture a significant market share. Companies are investing in the development of new products and the expansion of existing ones to meet growing demand. For instance, on May 29, 2024, BASF Agricultural Solutions and Anhui Huaheng Biotechnology (AHB) announced a strategic partnership to advance the agricultural nutrition sector in China.



This collaboration will leverage BASF's agricultural expertise and AHB's synthetic biology capabilities to develop biostimulant products aimed at enhancing crop yield, quality, and resilience. A joint Plant Nutrition Application R & D Institute will be established to drive innovation, focusing on product and formulation development, bio-measurement, and field trials, with additional efforts in exploring digital farming technologies.

Key Topics Covered



1. Markets: Industry Outlook

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.2 Supply Chain Overview

1.2.1 Value Chain Analysis

1.2.2 Pricing Forecast

1.3 R&D Review

1.3.1 Patent Filing Trend by Country, by Company

1.4 Regulatory Landscape

1.5 Stakeholder Analysis

1.6 Market Dynamics Overview

1.6.1 Market Drivers

1.6.2 Market Restraints

1.6.3 Market Opportunities

1.7 Startup Funding Summary



2. Biostimulants Market by Application

2.1 Application Summary

2.2 Biostimulants Market, by Application, Value and Volume, 2024-2034

2.2.1 Foliar Treatment

2.2.2 Soil Treatment

2.2.3 Seed Treatment

2.2.4 Others

2.3 Biostimulants Market, by Crop Treated, Value and Volume, 2024-2034

2.3.1 Cereals & Grains

2.3.2 Oilseeds & Pulses

2.3.3 Fruits & Vegetables

2.3.4 Flowers & Ornamentals

2.3.5 Others



3. Biostimulants Market by Products

3.1 Product Summary

3.2 Biostimulants Market, by Active Ingredient, Value and Volume, 2024-2034

3.2.1 Seaweed Extracts

3.2.2 Humic Substances

3.2.3 Vitamins & Amino Acids

3.2.4 Microbial Amendments

3.2.5 Others



4. Biostimulants Market by Region

4.1 Biostimulants Market - by Region

4.2 North America

4.3 Europe

4.4 Asia-Pacific

4.5 Rest-of-the-World



5. Markets - Competitive Benchmarking and Companies Profiled

5.1 Next Frontier

5.2 Geographical Analysis

5.3 Competitive Benchmarking

5.4 Company Profiles

5.4.1 BASF SE

5.4.2 Syngenta Crop Protection AG

5.4.3 FMC Corporation

5.4.4 Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

5.4.5 Corteva

5.4.6 Nufarm

5.4.7 UPL

5.4.8 Gowan Company

5.4.9 Koppert

5.4.10 Haifa Group

5.4.11 LawrieCo

5.4.12 OMEX

5.4.13 Devi Cropscience Pvt. Ltd.

5.4.14 Sustainable Agro Solutions, S.A.U.

5.4.15 Aminocore

5.4.16 Other Key Companies



6. Research Methodology



