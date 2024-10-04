Experience AGI's Pioneering Storage Technologies at GITEX 2024

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGI Technology, a leading provider of advanced storage solutions from Taiwan, is set to showcase the latest innovations at GITEX 2024. This highly anticipated event will be held from October 14 to October 18 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, where AGI will present its newest products and technologies at Booth #H13-18, Hall 13.

Event Details

Date: October 14 - 18, 2024

Time: 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Location: Dubai World Trade Centre, Hall 13

Booth: #H13-18

Showcasing AGI’s Latest Breakthroughs in Storage Technology

AI238 8TB 2.5" SATA III SSD

For users requiring vast amounts of storage, the AI238 8TB 2.5" SATA III SSD provides an exceptional solution. With an impressive 8TB of capacity, the AI238 offers ample space for managing extensive datasets, large media files, and demanding applications. Tailored for power users and professionals, the AI238 delivers a reliable, high-capacity storage experience without compromising on speed or durability.

Supreme Pro TF138 2TB microSD Card

The Supreme Pro TF138 is the world’s first 2TB microSD card, redefining storage possibilities. Designed for use in high-performance cameras, mobile devices, and gaming consoles, the Supreme Pro TF138 is perfect for long-duration video recording and expanding storage on handheld gaming systems, such as the Nintendo Switch. When paired with its Type-C reader, the Supreme Pro TF138 delivers impressive read/write speeds of 170/160 MB/s, ensuring smooth performance and enhanced data access.

TURBOJET RGB DDR5 Series

The TURBOJET RGB DDR5 Series delivers remarkable speeds ranging from 6000 to 8000MHz, making it perfect for gamers, content creators, and users with demanding performance requirements. With dynamic, customizable RGB lighting and compatibility with both Intel XMP 3.0 and AMD EXPO, the TURBOJET RGB DDR5 Series combines outstanding speed with wide platform compatibility, offering a versatile solution for high-performance systems.

AGI Technology invites attendees to explore these new products, along with a comprehensive selection of innovative storage solutions, at GITEX 2024. Our team will be available at Booth #H13-18 to offer detailed insights and answer any inquiries.

About AGI

AGI is a leading provider of high-performance storage solutions, offering a range of innovative products that meet the evolving needs of its customers. With a commitment to delivering cutting-edge storage capacities and superior performance, AGI empowers its customers to achieve exceptional digital experiences.

Contact Information

Sales Team

sales@agi-tech.com.tw

+886-2-27937256





