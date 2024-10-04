$2.9 Bn Bariatric Surgery Devices Global Market Overview 2021-2023 and Forecasts 2024-2030

Dublin, Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bariatric Surgery Devices - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Bariatric Surgery Devices market is estimated at US$2 billion in 2024 and is expected to record a CAGR of 6.4% during the 2024-2030 analysis period and stand at a projected US$2.9 billion by 2030.



The Bariatric Surgery Devices market growth is driven by several key factors. A major driving force is the increasing acceptance of bariatric surgery, fueled by its effectiveness in enhancing the physical appearance and health outcomes of obese individuals. The growing prevalence of obesity, linked to sedentary lifestyles, poor eating habits, and related comorbidities like cardiovascular disease and diabetes, is also fueling demand.

Technological advancements, including minimally invasive procedures, AI, robotics, and non-invasive techniques, have made surgeries safer and more efficient, expanding patient eligibility. Additionally, growing awareness programs, government initiatives, and increased healthcare spending are supporting market expansion. The surge in medical tourism and the development of advanced devices further boost the market's growth.



Bariatric Surgery Devices Regional Market Analysis



North America holds the largest market share of 36.5% in 2024, due to high obesity rates, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and early adoption of minimally invasive procedures. The region's market dominance is further strengthened by the significant presence of leading industry players and robust reimbursement policies.

Conversely, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 8.5% from 2024 to 2030, fueled by rising obesity rates, urbanization, and increasing disposable incomes. Notably, India holds the largest market share within this region, while China is the fastest-growing market. The increasing prevalence of obesity, coupled with lifestyle changes and economic growth, is driving demand for bariatric surgeries.



Bariatric Surgery Devices Market Analysis by Product Type



Based on type, the Bariatric Surgery Market was dominated by Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices, accounting for 72.1% of the market share in 2024. This dominance is driven by the advantages of smaller incisions, reduced pain, and faster recovery compared to open surgeries. These devices minimize trauma, resulting in faster recovery and fewer complications.

Meanwhile, the Non-Invasive Surgery Devices segment is projected to record the fastest CAGR of 7.4% during the 2024-2030 analysis period, fueled by their reduced risk of postoperative complications, faster recovery, and patient preference for less invasive procedures. Stapling devices dominated the minimally invasive bariatric surgical devices market with a market share of 32.9% in 2024. The gastric balloons segment is the largest market in the non-invasive bariatric surgical devices, which is estimated to hold a 45.2% share in 2024 and is also expected to be the fastest-growing market with a CAGR of 8% during the 2024-2030 analysis period.



Bariatric Surgery Devices Market Analysis by Procedure



Based on procedure, sleeve gastrectomy dominates the bariatric surgery procedure market with an estimated market share of 42.7% in 2024. This is driven by lifestyle changes, increased health concerns, and a preference for minimally invasive procedures. This procedure is prevalent due to its effectiveness, shorter recovery, and lower complication rates. Conversely, the non-invasive procedures market is expected to grow the fastest at a 7.9% CAGR during the 2024-2030 period. This growth is driven by advancements in technology and patient preference for less invasive options that reduce recovery time and scarring.



Bariatric Surgery Devices Market Analysis by End-User



Based on end user, hospitals hold the largest market share at 47.3% in 2024, due to their comprehensive infrastructure, surgical ability, and ability to perform complex procedures. Their specialized bariatric units further strengthen their market share. In contrast, Ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) segment is expected to record the fastest CAGR of 7.2% during 2024-2030 period.

ASCs offer a cost-effective and convenient choice for minimally invasive procedures, serving as an alternative to hospitals, driven by increasing healthcare costs and patient preference for outpatient care. Their use of advanced technology and qualified personnel contribute to their expanding role in the bariatric surgery market.



Key Metrics

Historical Period: 2021-2023

Base Year: 2023

Forecast Period: 2024-2030

Units: Value market in US$

Companies Mentioned: 15+

Key Topics Covered:

Global Market Overview

Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market Overview by Type

Bariatric Surgery Devices Type Market Overview by Global Region

Minimally invasive Surgical Devices

Non-Invasive Surgical Devices

Global Minimally Invasive Bariatric Surgical Devices Market Overview by Sub-Type

Minimally Invasive Bariatric Surgical Devices Sub-Type Market Overview by Global Region

Stapling Devices

Energy/Vessel Sealing Devices

Suturing Devices

Gastric Bands

Others

Global Non-Invasive Bariatric Surgical Devices Market Overview by Sub-Type

Non-Invasive Bariatric Surgical Devices Sub-Type Market Overview by Global Region

Gastric Balloons

Gastric Emptying Systems

Gastric Electrical Stimulators (GES)

Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market Overview by Procedure

Bariatric Surgery Devices Procedure Market Overview by Global Region

Sleeve Gastrectomy

Roux-en-Y Gastric Bypass (RYGB)

One Anastomosis Gastric Bypass (OAGB)

Adjustable Gastric Band (AGB)

Biliopancreatic Diversion with Duodenal Switch (BPD/DS)

Revision Bariatric Surgery

Non-Invasive Bariatric Surgery

Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market Overview by End User

Bariatric Surgery Devices End User Market Overview by Global Region

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Key Global Players

AbbVie Inc.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.

Asensus Surgical, Inc.

B Braun Melsungen AG

CONMED Corporation

Cousin Surgery

EndoGastric Solutions, Inc.

Ethicon Inc. (a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

Mediflex Surgical Products

Medtronic Plc

Morphic Medical, Inc.

Olympus Corporation

ReShape Lifesciences Inc.

Spatz FGIA Inc.

Teleflex Incorporated

USGI Medical Inc.

