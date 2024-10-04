Wankel Engines Market to Reach $100.4 Million, Globally, by 2033 at 8.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research 

Wilmington, Delaware , Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Wankel Engines Market by Type (Water Cooled and Air Cooled), and Application (Automotive and Aerospace): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the wankel engines market was valued at $47.0 million in 2023, and is estimated to reach $100.4 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2024 to 2033.



The expanding aerospace industry, particularly in emerging economies, along with the growing popularity of airplanes, further drives the market. Additionally, the merits of Wankel engines over other conventional reciprocating engines expansion.

Prime determinants of growth

The incorporation of different new and inventive technologies in the manufacturing and development of rotary engines is expected to steadily increase Wankel engines market growth. The automotive sector is projected to undergo structural changes because of rapid technological advancement. Artificial intelligence and machine learning are predicted to be among the most popular technologies that are used. Such technologies have the potential to alter production processes and activities by improving robotic uniformity, precision, and efficiency. The use of such new technologies in the automotive sectors of various established and emerging countries is expected to result in profitable market expansion during the forecast period.

The water-cooled segment is expected to witness rapid growth throughout the forecast period.

By type, the water-cooled segment is anticipated to experience faster growth in the Wankel engines market due to their efficient cooling mechanism facilitated by circulating coolant, maintaining ideal engine temperatures, and optimizing performance. Conversely, air-cooled engines depend on natural airflow for cooling, offering a straightforward and reliable design. Although water-cooled engines are prevalent in the market owing to their superior cooling effectiveness, air-cooled versions serve specific purposes in specialized vehicles and regions characterized by moderate climates.

The aerospace segment is expected to witness rapid growth throughout the forecast period.

By application, the aerospace segment is anticipated to experience growth in the Wankel engine market, owing to its increasing adoption in unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and light aircraft. The compact size and high power-to-weight ratio of Wankel engines make them well-suited for these applications, where efficiency and weight are critical factors. Additionally, the smooth operation and reliability of Wankel engines are advantageous in aerospace environments. With the rising demand for UAVs for various commercial, military, and surveillance purposes, coupled with advancements in Wankel engine technology to address performance and emission challenges, the airplanes segment presents significant opportunities for growth in the Wankel engine market.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032.

By region, North America has been at the forefront of aerospace innovation, and this trend continues with the increasing adoption of Wankel engines in various aircraft applications. One significant trend is the growing utilization of Wankel engines in unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and light aircraft. These engines offer a compelling combination of compact size, high power-to-weight ratio, and smooth operation, making them well-suited for UAVs used in surveillance, agriculture, and other applications. Moreover, advancements in Wankel engine technology have addressed previous concerns regarding fuel efficiency, emissions, and durability, further driving their adoption in the aircraft sector.

North American aircraft Wankel engines market is the exploration of hybrid propulsion systems. Wankel engines are increasingly being integrated into hybrid electric aircraft as range extenders or auxiliary power units. This integration allows for greater fuel efficiency, reduced emissions, and extended range, catering to the growing demand for sustainable aviation solutions. Furthermore, ongoing research and development efforts are focused on enhancing the performance and reliability of Wankel engines to meet the stringent safety and regulatory requirements of the aerospace industry.

Players:

UAV Engines

Austro Engine

LiquidPiston

Rotron Power

AIE

Mistral Engines

Aixro

Orbital Power

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global Wankel engine market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.



