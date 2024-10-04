Nutritional Lipids Market Analysis, Industry Developments, Company Profiles, Lucrative Sectors - Forecast to 2030 by Type, Source, Form and Application

Dublin, Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nutritional Lipids Market - Types, Sources, Forms and Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global demand for Lipid Nutrition (Nutritional Lipids) is estimated at US$14.3 billion in 2024 and is expected to exhibit a 2024-2030 CAGR of 8.8% in reaching a projected US$23.8 billion by 2030.
The worldwide demand for Lipid Nutrition is poised to post a robust growth over the analysis period owing to several reasons, including the rise in obesity and cardiovascular disease incidence, increasing knowledge of nutritious and practical foods that enhances the gut health & muscle growth, growth of the nutraceutical sector, growing need for infant formula and rising population of aged.
Report Scope
This global report on Lipid Nutrition (Nutritional Lipids) analyzes the market based on product type, source, form and application. In addition to providing profiles of major companies operating in this space, the latest corporate and industrial developments have been covered to offer a clear panorama of how and where the market is progressing.
Key Metrics
- Historical Period: 2021-2023
- Base Year: 2023
- Forecast Period: 2024-2030
- Units: Value market in US$
- Companies Mentioned: 30+
Nutritional Lipids Market by Geographic Region
- North America (The United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Russia, Spain, The United Kingdom and Rest of Europe)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific)
- South America (Argentina, Brazil and Rest of South America)
- Rest of World (Middle East & Africa)
The global Nutritional Lipids market is estimated to be dominated by North America geographically, owing to existing well-established health and wellness products, high degree of consumer health consciousness, a thriving dietary supplement sector, an increasing demand for functional foods especially Omega-3 fatty acids, which are rich in lipids and have become increasingly popular because of their proven advantages for heart health and cognitive function.
On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing region globally due to the rising of the middle class, rising disposable income, greater consumer knowledge of dietary supplements, the expansion of the dietary supplement & pharmaceutical industries, increased prevalence of chronic conditions, such as diabetes, obesity and cardiovascular disease.
Nutritional Lipids Market by Product Type
- Long Chain Triglycerides (LCTs)
- Medium Chain Triglycerides (MCTs)
- Omega-3
- Omega-6
- Omega-9
Based on the Type of Lipid Nutrition, the Omega-3 segment is expected to lead the market with largest share. The major reasons for this comprise the numerous health benefits offered, including reducing inflammation, improving heart health, improving cognitive function, mitigating the risk of heart disease and managing rheumatoid arthritis.
However, Medium Chain Triglycerides (MCTs) is anticipated to be the fastest growing type in the global market for Lipid Nutrition, owing to more usage of MCTs in diets than traditional fats, which will boost consumer demand for the product.
Nutritional Lipids Market by Source
- Animal
- Plant
Plant-based Nutritional Lipids are expected to be the largest and fastest growing during the analysis period, owing to the rising health consciousness among customers, the growing number of vegetarians, the accessibility of raw materials and plant sources' high concentration of important lipids.
Nutritional Lipids Market by Form
- Liquid
- Powder
By form, Liquid Nutritional Lipids are anticipated to corner a larger share in the global market than Powder form. Major factors for this include utilization of liquid lipids in the development of soft gel capsules, ease of intake and lack of costly processing, because of which this form would also likely record the fastest growth over the analysis period.
Nutritional Lipids Market by Application
- Animal Feed
- Dietary Supplements & Nutraceuticals
- Food Fortification
- Infant Formula
- Pharmaceuticals
Worldwide, Dietary Supplements are anticipated to hold the largest share in demand for Nutritional Lipids. There are many reasons to support the growth of Dietary Supplements in the market, which include an expanding population requiring more supplements and customers turning to nutritional lipids to lead healthier lifestyles and save on medical costs.
However, Animal Feed is likely to be the fastest growing application for Nutritional Lipids due the greater penetration of animal nutrition products that are supported by an increase in pet ownership, immune system improvement, reduced inflammation and good skin. Lipid nutrition products, such as Omega-3 and Omega-6 are added to Animal Feed to improve overall health and livestock productivity.
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|357
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$14.3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$23.8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Companies Featured
- Aker BioMarine AS
- Archer Daniels Midland Co
- Avanti Polar Lipids
- BASF SE
- Cargill Incorporated
- Cellana, Inc.
- Clover Corp
- Corbion NV
- Connoils
- Croda International PLC
- DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
- Evonik Industries AG
- Exelead
- FMC Corporation
- FrieslandCampina Domo
- GC Rieber Oil AS
- Genevant Sciences
- Kerry Group PLC
- Koninklijke DSM NV
- Lipoid Kosmetik AG
- Lonza Group AG
- Martek Biosciences Corporation
- Merck KGaA
- Neptune Wellness Solutions
- Nestle
- Nippon Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd.
- Nordic Naturals, Inc.
- Now Foods
- Omega-3 Innovations
- Omega 9 Oils
- Omega Protein Corporation
- Pelagia AS
- Pharma Marine AS
- Polaris Nutritional Lipids
- Precision NanoSystems
- Royal Canin
- Royal Smit & Zoon
- Sinomega Biotech Engineering Co. Ltd.
- Solutex GC S.L.
- Stepan Company
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/stuh7q
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment