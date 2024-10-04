Nutritional Lipids Market Analysis, Industry Developments, Company Profiles, Lucrative Sectors - Forecast to 2030 by Type, Source, Form and Application

Dublin, Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nutritional Lipids Market - Types, Sources, Forms and Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global demand for Lipid Nutrition (Nutritional Lipids) is estimated at US$14.3 billion in 2024 and is expected to exhibit a 2024-2030 CAGR of 8.8% in reaching a projected US$23.8 billion by 2030.



The worldwide demand for Lipid Nutrition is poised to post a robust growth over the analysis period owing to several reasons, including the rise in obesity and cardiovascular disease incidence, increasing knowledge of nutritious and practical foods that enhances the gut health & muscle growth, growth of the nutraceutical sector, growing need for infant formula and rising population of aged.





Report Scope



This global report on Lipid Nutrition (Nutritional Lipids) analyzes the market based on product type, source, form and application. In addition to providing profiles of major companies operating in this space, the latest corporate and industrial developments have been covered to offer a clear panorama of how and where the market is progressing.



Key Metrics

Historical Period: 2021-2023

Base Year: 2023

Forecast Period: 2024-2030

Units: Value market in US$

Companies Mentioned: 30+

Nutritional Lipids Market by Geographic Region

North America (The United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Russia, Spain, The United Kingdom and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Argentina, Brazil and Rest of South America)

Rest of World (Middle East & Africa)

The global Nutritional Lipids market is estimated to be dominated by North America geographically, owing to existing well-established health and wellness products, high degree of consumer health consciousness, a thriving dietary supplement sector, an increasing demand for functional foods especially Omega-3 fatty acids, which are rich in lipids and have become increasingly popular because of their proven advantages for heart health and cognitive function.

On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing region globally due to the rising of the middle class, rising disposable income, greater consumer knowledge of dietary supplements, the expansion of the dietary supplement & pharmaceutical industries, increased prevalence of chronic conditions, such as diabetes, obesity and cardiovascular disease.

Nutritional Lipids Market by Product Type

Long Chain Triglycerides (LCTs)

Medium Chain Triglycerides (MCTs)

Omega-3

Omega-6

Omega-9

Based on the Type of Lipid Nutrition, the Omega-3 segment is expected to lead the market with largest share. The major reasons for this comprise the numerous health benefits offered, including reducing inflammation, improving heart health, improving cognitive function, mitigating the risk of heart disease and managing rheumatoid arthritis.

However, Medium Chain Triglycerides (MCTs) is anticipated to be the fastest growing type in the global market for Lipid Nutrition, owing to more usage of MCTs in diets than traditional fats, which will boost consumer demand for the product.

Nutritional Lipids Market by Source

Animal

Plant

Plant-based Nutritional Lipids are expected to be the largest and fastest growing during the analysis period, owing to the rising health consciousness among customers, the growing number of vegetarians, the accessibility of raw materials and plant sources' high concentration of important lipids.

Nutritional Lipids Market by Form

Liquid

Powder

By form, Liquid Nutritional Lipids are anticipated to corner a larger share in the global market than Powder form. Major factors for this include utilization of liquid lipids in the development of soft gel capsules, ease of intake and lack of costly processing, because of which this form would also likely record the fastest growth over the analysis period.

Nutritional Lipids Market by Application

Animal Feed

Dietary Supplements & Nutraceuticals

Food Fortification

Infant Formula

Pharmaceuticals

Worldwide, Dietary Supplements are anticipated to hold the largest share in demand for Nutritional Lipids. There are many reasons to support the growth of Dietary Supplements in the market, which include an expanding population requiring more supplements and customers turning to nutritional lipids to lead healthier lifestyles and save on medical costs.

However, Animal Feed is likely to be the fastest growing application for Nutritional Lipids due the greater penetration of animal nutrition products that are supported by an increase in pet ownership, immune system improvement, reduced inflammation and good skin. Lipid nutrition products, such as Omega-3 and Omega-6 are added to Animal Feed to improve overall health and livestock productivity.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 357 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $14.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $23.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.8% Regions Covered Global

Companies Featured

Aker BioMarine AS

Archer Daniels Midland Co

Avanti Polar Lipids

BASF SE

Cargill Incorporated

Cellana, Inc.

Clover Corp

Corbion NV

Connoils

Croda International PLC

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Exelead

FMC Corporation

FrieslandCampina Domo

GC Rieber Oil AS

Genevant Sciences

Kerry Group PLC

Koninklijke DSM NV

Lipoid Kosmetik AG

Lonza Group AG

Martek Biosciences Corporation

Merck KGaA

Neptune Wellness Solutions

Nestle

Nippon Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Nordic Naturals, Inc.

Now Foods

Omega-3 Innovations

Omega 9 Oils

Omega Protein Corporation

Pelagia AS

Pharma Marine AS

Polaris Nutritional Lipids

Precision NanoSystems

Royal Canin

Royal Smit & Zoon

Sinomega Biotech Engineering Co. Ltd.

Solutex GC S.L.

Stepan Company

