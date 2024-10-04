6G Market Assessment and Technology Roadmap 2024-2035: Featuring Strategic Profiles of Major Players and Case Study Analysis - Industry Forecast to Reach $68.89 Billion by 2035

Dublin, Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "6G Market by Enterprise Application (Holographic Communication, Tactile/Haptic Internet, Fully Automated Driving, Industry 5.0, Internet of Bio-Nano-Things, Deep-Sea Sightseeing), Usage Scenario (FeMBB, ERLLC, UmMTC, LDHMC, ELPC) - Global Forecast to 2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The 6G market is estimated to reach USD 3.96 billion by 2030, and USD 68.69 billion by 2035, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 76.9%.

6G has led to the demand for broadband, reliable connectivity for proper support of virtual meetings and collaborative platforms, and seamless enterprise resource access. With such ultra-fast speeds and low latency, 6G technology will play an important role in accommodating such necessities - from extremely clear video conferencing to rapid file transfers and smooth collaboration work. Connectivity will not only make people more productive but make remote work places even more dynamic and interactive to help organizations run successfully in a digital-first environment.







By usage scenario, FeMBB will hold the largest market size during the forecast period



The further-enhanced mobile broadband is the key usage scenario for 6G technology. This offers the user a significantly higher data rate, improved reliability, and ultra-low latency compared to today's mobile broadband. As such, it can provide very-high-bit-rate speeds as required by the user to ensure immediate downloads, gigabit per second, smooth browsing, and faster file transfers. Quality of Service in terms of low-latency connections and fewer contents of buffering are really important for applications demanding real-time or high-bandwidth communication.



It also supports a variety of high-definition multimedia content, bringing networks up to speed for ultra-high-definition video streaming, interactive virtual reality experiences, and gaming applications, thus bringing mixed multimedia on mobile devices. FeMBB also supports holographic communications, full sensory digital sensing and reality, and the haptic internet, all exploiting its high potential for extreme HD and super HD video delivery. Advanced modulation and coding schemes combined with highly spectrum-efficient transmission techniques allow more data to be transmitted in the same frequency bands. This technology especially helps densely populated urban areas and big events, which are prone to network congestion, thus affecting performance, changing personal digital experiences, and stimulating innovative services in various fields such as education, entertainment, and health.



Healthcare & life sciences will register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period



6G will revolutionize the healthcare and life science sectors only with 6G networks, as it promises to bring unprecedented medical technology, patient care, and research developments. Physicians will have high-definition virtual consultations, receive real-time diagnostic data directly from wearable devices, and be capable of controlling or performing surgery with near-zero lag through robotic systems. It will mean life or death for those patients living in rural or underserved communities where 6G is bringing high-quality healthcare close to home.



6G will also enable the healthcare sectors to handle the large volume sizes of data in genomics and personalized medicine, which will lead to AI-based diagnostics and treatment programs for individualized patients. Advanced research and development in biotechnology, pharmaceutical trials, and bioinformatics will be supported across life sciences. The analysis and sharing of data worldwide will become easy and smooth, accelerating the drug discovery and development processes. Smart devices will be included in hospitals and healthcare centers. 6G will help the hospital to digitize their operations effectively, optimize the way resource management is conducted in hospitals, and benefit the patients with improved outcomes.



North America forecast to hold the second largest market size during the forecast period



In North America, efforts to push forward toward 6G are being led by significant investments and strategic moves in its next-generation connectivity. The two are engaging global leaders to accelerate research and deployment of 6G. Launched by the Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions, the Next G Alliance is the biggest step in positioning North America as a leader for 6G over the next decade. This project focuses on private-sector-led research, development, and commercialization of 6G technologies. Innovation will be supported through collaborative projects and provide a clear roadmap for integrating 6G into several industries.



Meanwhile, in February 2024, the Government of Canada has adopted the Joint Principles for 6G, developing the Telecommunications Reliability Agenda to strengthen network reliability and to protect Canadians. Acceptance has highlighted Canada's zeal for participation in the global agenda and initiatives surrounding telco, including the Global Coalition on Telecommunications, Prague Proposals on Telecommunications Supplier Diversity, and the UK's Open RAN Principles. All together, North America is here to lead this emerging 6G landscape.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 207 Forecast Period 2030-2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2030 $3.96 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $68.69 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 76.9% Regions Covered Global

