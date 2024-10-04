Human Microbiome Market Research Report 2024-2030: Analysis on Pricing, Pipeline, Patents, Ecosystem, Supply Chain, Value Chain, Regulatory Landscape, and Investment & Funding Scenario

Dublin, Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Human Microbiome Market Forecast to 2030 report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Human Microbiome market is expected to reach USD 4.2 billion in 2030 from USD 814.6 million in 2024, at a CAGR of 31.5% during the forecast period.



Factors such as the collaborative efforts between the microbiome industry and academia for microbiome research and the growing demand for personalized medicine are driving the growth of the Human Microbiome market. However, complex regulatory policies adversely impact the commercialization of microbiomes, restraining market growth.

Research Coverage



This research report categorizes the Human Microbiome market by Product (Drugs, Probiotics, Prebiotics, and others), Disease (Infectious disease, Gastrointestinal Disease, Endocrine, and metabolic disorders, Cancer, and Other Diseases), Type (Bacterial Consortia Transplantation (BCT)/Fecal Microbiota Transplantation (FMT), Peptides, Live Biotherapeutic Products, and Others) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints influencing the growth of the Human Microbiome market.

The probiotics segment accounted for the largest share by product segment in the human microbiome market in 2023

The market is analyzed across four key products: drugs, probiotics, prebiotics, and synbiotics. The segment with the biggest share in the Human Microbiome market in 2023 is Probiotics, Driven by increasing consumer awareness about the benefits of probiotics for gut health, immunity, and overall wellness. Still, the Prebiotics segment held the second-largest market share. Additionally, widespread consumer demand and acceptance as health supplements along with active research supporting health claims on probiotics supports the segment growth. The market is also propelled by the growing popularity of functional foods and beverages containing probiotics.

Asia Pacific is growing at the highest CAGR in the human microbiome market from 2024 to 2030



The Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of the market primarily due to the increasing awareness of microbiome health, emerging healthcare and biotechnology industries, government support, and funding potential for personalized medicine. The development of high - throughout sequencing technologies has made it possible to sequence the entire mircrobiome in a single sample, enabling researchers to more accurately and comprehensively characterize the microbial communities that are present in samples. Challenges in terms of data protection and privacy, as well as high cost of human mircrobiomes, are expected to restrain the growth of the Asia- pacific market. In addition, there may be cultural and linguistic barriers to adoption in certain region, as well as concerns about the accuracy and clinical utility of microbiome sequencing data.

Competitive Landscape



A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overview, service portfolio, key strategies such as collaborations, partnerships, expansions, agreements, and acquisitions, and recent developments associated with the Human Microbiome market. Competitive analysis of top players and upcoming startups in the Human Microbiome market ecosystem is covered in this report.

Major Companies Profiled in the Report

Nestle SA (Switzerland)

Ferring Pharmaceuticals (Switzerland)

BiomeBank (Australia)

Seed Health, Inc. (US)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (US)

Pendulum (US)

BioHM Health Inc. (US)

Actial Farmaceutica SRL (Italy)

Optibiotix Health plc (UK)

Resbiotic (US)

Infinant Health Inc (US)

Biogaia AB (Sweden)

Exegi Pharma LLC (US)

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 291 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $814.6 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4206 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 31.5% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers Collaborative Initiatives Between Organizations and Academia in Microbiome Industry Increasing Number of Start-Ups/SMEs Exploring Microbiome Niche Advancements in Microbiome Sequencing

Restraints Adverse Impact of Complex Regulatory Policies on Commercialization of Microbiomes High Investments in Commercialization of Microbiome Drugs

Opportunities Increasing Demand for Personalized Medicine Emergence of Postbiotics

Challenges Slow Patient Adoption of Microbiome-based Therapies Complexities Involved in Development of Microbiome Therapies



Pricing Analysis

Average Selling Price of Human Microbiome Drugs, by Key Player

Average Cost Range of Human Microbiome Products, 2021-2023

Average Selling Price Analysis, by Region

Industry Assessment

Pipeline Analysis

Patent Analysis

Ecosystem Analysis

Supply Chain Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Investment & Funding Scenario

Regulatory Analysis

Technology Analysis

Key Technologies Whole-Genome Sequencing 16S RNA Sequencing Method Nanopore Sequencing

Complementary Technologies Metatranscriptomics Metagenomics Metabolomics

Adjacent Technologies Sample Preparation Data Analysis Library Synthesis



Case Study Analysis

Effect of Rebyota on Quality of Life in Patients with Recurrent Clostridioides Difficile Infection

Ecospor IV Study of Vowst for Clostridioides Difficile Infection

Delong#3 Study for Quality of Life Improvement by Vsl#3 Probiotic in Post-COVID-19 Patients

