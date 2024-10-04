Amicus Therapeutics Announces Participation at the World Muscle Society Annual Congress 2024

PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD), today announced that three posters highlighting its development program for Pompe disease will be included at the 29th Annual Congress of the World Muscle Society being held October 8-12, 2024 in Prague, Czechia.



Poster Session: Pompe Disease

Abstract Title: Cipaglucosidase alfa + miglustat in late-onset Pompe disease: two non-ambulatory patients switching from high-dose, high-frequency alglucosidase alfa (Poster #657P)

Presenter: Barry J. Byrne, MD, PhD, University of Florida, Gainesville, FL, U.S.A.

Barry J. Byrne, MD, PhD, University of Florida, Gainesville, FL, U.S.A. Poster Session: Friday, October 11, 3:45 – 4:45 p.m. CET

Friday, October 11, 3:45 – 4:45 p.m. CET Location: Forum Hall, The Prague Congress Centre



Abstract Title: Post-baseline outcomes of the UK Early Access to Medicines Scheme registry for cipaglucosidase alfa plus miglustat in late-onset Pompe disease (Poster #670P)

Presenter: Mark Roberts, MD, Salford Royal NHS Foundation Trust, Greater Manchester Neurosciences Centre, Manchester, U.K.

Mark Roberts, MD, Salford Royal NHS Foundation Trust, Greater Manchester Neurosciences Centre, Manchester, U.K. Poster Session: Friday, October 11, 3:45 – 4:45 p.m. CET

Friday, October 11, 3:45 – 4:45 p.m. CET Location: Forum Hall, The Prague Congress Centre



Abstract Title: Miglustat: a first-in-class enzyme stabilizer for late-onset Pompe disease (Poster #671P)

Presenter: Tahseen Mozaffar , MD, Department of Neurology, University of California, Irvine, CA, U.S.A.

Tahseen Mozaffar MD, Department of Neurology, University of California, Irvine, CA, U.S.A. Poster Session: Friday, October 11, 3:45 – 4:45 p.m. CET

Friday, October 11, 3:45 – 4:45 p.m. CET Location: Forum Hall, The Prague Congress Centre



For more information on the WMS 2024 Annual Congress, please visit www.wms2024.com

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD) is a global, patient-dedicated biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering novel high-quality medicines for people living with rare diseases. With extraordinary patient focus, Amicus Therapeutics is committed to advancing and expanding a pipeline of cutting-edge, first- or best-in-class medicines for rare diseases. For more information please visit the company’s website at www.amicusrx.com, and follow on X and LinkedIn.

