Norton Urges Consumers to Prioritize Cyber Safety Amidst Holiday Shopping Season

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Cybersecurity Awareness Month kicks off and the holiday shopping season approaches, Norton , a leader in cybersecurity and identity theft protection, is reminding consumers of the importance of safeguarding their personal information online. With cyber threats on the rise, taking proactive steps to protect oneself is crucial.

Norton experts recommend implementing the following cybersecurity best practices:

Create strong, unique passwords and enable multi-factor authentication for added protection.

Be vigilant against phishing attempts and report suspicious emails or messages immediately.

Keep software and devices up-to-date with the latest security patches.

Utilize a VPN like Norton Ultra VPN to secure internet connections, especially on public Wi-Fi networks.

Consider identity theft protection services like LifeLock to safeguard personal information.

Norton Genie, a free AI-powered scam detection app, is also available to help consumers quickly identify potential scams through text messages, emails, or social media posts.

To further emphasize the importance of cyber safety, Norton is introducing Cyber Safety Sunday, to be observed on December 1st, the Sunday after Thanksgiving. This designated day encourages individuals to take a moment to assess their online security posture and implement necessary precautions before the holiday shopping rush.

To stay ahead of cybercriminals this holiday, visit Norton.com for more information.