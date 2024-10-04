$49.5 Bn Public Safety Analytics Market Analysis by Component, Analytics Type, Application, Deployment Model, Industry Vertical, and Region 2024-2032

Dublin, Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Public Safety Analytics Market Report by Component, Analytics Type, Application, Deployment Model, Industry Vertical, and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global public safety analytics market size reached US$ 13.7 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, the market is expected to reach US$ 49.5 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 15.3% during 2023-2032.
Public safety analytic provides intelligent data visualization for evidence-based reporting, analysis, and communications. It offers various advantages, including clean, comprehensive data, reduced analytics costs and delays, custom reports and dashboards, and spatial analysis and playback.
Presently, it is utilized by public safety agencies worldwide to overcome the challenges of fragmented data by transforming it into valuable reports. It also enables agencies to assess performance, allocate resources, and improve operations. Besides this, it is gaining widespread adoption to solve complex business problems and assist intelligent decision-making.
Public Safety Analytics Market Trends:
Due to the rising geopolitical tensions between countries, intelligence agencies around the world are increasing their defense budgets and incorporating advanced solutions to improve situational awareness in military and law enforcement securities. This represents one of the key factors driving the demand for public safety analytics as they provide real-time and historical data to monitor live events, align resources, and deliver governance and oversight. They also help identify suspects at airports, border crossings, and public events by matching their unique biometric identifiers against databases containing the details of criminals and travelers.
Moreover, the increasing instances of cybercrimes are driving the use of big data analytics programs to regularly scan for malware, ransomware, and other cybersecurity threats that can potentially lead to huge financial losses to governing agencies. Furthermore, market players are introducing hybrid models using cloud solutions, artificial intelligence (AI), and intelligent workflows to better serve and protect citizens. Apart from this, advances in the Internet of Things (IoT), social media analytics, and cognitive analytics is positively influencing the adoption of public safety analytics in the healthcare industry to enable a deep integration into public safety operations.
Breakup by Component:
- Solutions
- Services
Breakup by Analytics Type:
- Predictive Analytics
- Prescriptive Analytics
- Descriptive Analytics
Breakup by Application:
- Pattern Recognition
- Incident Detection
- Person of Interest Screening
- Surveillance
Breakup by Deployment Model:
- On-premises
- Cloud-based
Breakup by Industry Vertical:
- Law Enforcement
- Medical
- Firefighting
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
