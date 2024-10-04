$49.5 Bn Public Safety Analytics Market Analysis by Component, Analytics Type, Application, Deployment Model, Industry Vertical, and Region 2024-2032

Dublin, Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Public Safety Analytics Market Report by Component, Analytics Type, Application, Deployment Model, Industry Vertical, and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global public safety analytics market size reached US$ 13.7 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, the market is expected to reach US$ 49.5 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 15.3% during 2023-2032.



Public safety analytic provides intelligent data visualization for evidence-based reporting, analysis, and communications. It offers various advantages, including clean, comprehensive data, reduced analytics costs and delays, custom reports and dashboards, and spatial analysis and playback.

Presently, it is utilized by public safety agencies worldwide to overcome the challenges of fragmented data by transforming it into valuable reports. It also enables agencies to assess performance, allocate resources, and improve operations. Besides this, it is gaining widespread adoption to solve complex business problems and assist intelligent decision-making.



Public Safety Analytics Market Trends:



Due to the rising geopolitical tensions between countries, intelligence agencies around the world are increasing their defense budgets and incorporating advanced solutions to improve situational awareness in military and law enforcement securities. This represents one of the key factors driving the demand for public safety analytics as they provide real-time and historical data to monitor live events, align resources, and deliver governance and oversight. They also help identify suspects at airports, border crossings, and public events by matching their unique biometric identifiers against databases containing the details of criminals and travelers.



Moreover, the increasing instances of cybercrimes are driving the use of big data analytics programs to regularly scan for malware, ransomware, and other cybersecurity threats that can potentially lead to huge financial losses to governing agencies. Furthermore, market players are introducing hybrid models using cloud solutions, artificial intelligence (AI), and intelligent workflows to better serve and protect citizens. Apart from this, advances in the Internet of Things (IoT), social media analytics, and cognitive analytics is positively influencing the adoption of public safety analytics in the healthcare industry to enable a deep integration into public safety operations.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global public safety analytics market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global public safety analytics market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the analytics type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment model?

What is the breakup of the market based on the industry vertical?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global public safety analytics market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 141 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $13.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $49.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.3% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Cisco Systems Inc.

Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc.

Fishtech Group LLC

Hexagon AB

Hitachi Vantara LLC (Hitachi Ltd.)

International Business Machines Corporation

NEC Corporation (AT&T Inc.)

NICE Ltd.

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

Splunk Inc.

Verint Systems Inc

Breakup by Component:

Solutions

Services

Breakup by Analytics Type:

Predictive Analytics

Prescriptive Analytics

Descriptive Analytics

Breakup by Application:

Pattern Recognition

Incident Detection

Person of Interest Screening

Surveillance

Breakup by Deployment Model:

On-premises

Cloud-based

Breakup by Industry Vertical:

Law Enforcement

Medical

Firefighting

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7ndx9y

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment