Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 27 0415 - RIKB 35 0917

| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management

Series RIKB 27 0415RIKB 35 0917
Settlement Date 10/09/202410/09/2024
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 5,6503,830
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 100.050/7.940103.880/6.490
Total Number of Bids Received 3017
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 6,9755,030
Total Number of Successful Bids 2215
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 2215
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 100.050/7.940103.880/6.490
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 100.200/7.870104.205/6.450
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 100.050/7.940103.880/6.490
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 100.119/7.910104.012/6.480
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 100.200/7.870104.205/6.450
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 99.945/7.990103.818/6.500
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 100.095/7.920103.966/6.480
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.231.31