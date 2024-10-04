|Series
|RIKB 27 0415
|RIKB 35 0917
|Settlement Date
|10/09/2024
|10/09/2024
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|5,650
|3,830
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|100.050
|/
|7.940
|103.880
|/
|6.490
|Total Number of Bids Received
|30
|17
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|6,975
|5,030
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|22
|15
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|22
|15
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|100.050
|/
|7.940
|103.880
|/
|6.490
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|100.200
|/
|7.870
|104.205
|/
|6.450
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|100.050
|/
|7.940
|103.880
|/
|6.490
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|100.119
|/
|7.910
|104.012
|/
|6.480
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|100.200
|/
|7.870
|104.205
|/
|6.450
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|99.945
|/
|7.990
|103.818
|/
|6.500
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|100.095
|/
|7.920
|103.966
|/
|6.480
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.23
|1.31
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 27 0415 - RIKB 35 0917
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management