Ideagen celebrates record success in G2 Fall 2024 Reports

Nottingham UK, Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ideagen has claimed the top spot in the Inspection Management category and broken our previous record for the number of badges awarded in the latest G2 awards.

In an impressive leap, Ideagen Quality Control is one of G2’s “Most Improved #1 Ranked Products”, moving from 11th to first place in just one quarter, thanks entirely to positive customer feedback.

But the success doesn’t end there. Ideagen earned five leadership badges in the Inspection Management and Environmental, Quality and Safety Management reports. It also secured 10 more prestigious badges, including first-time honors for Best Results, Best Usability and Best Relationship.

John Molamphy, Chief Technology Officer at Ideagen, said: "We’re extremely proud to be recognized by G2 with new Trust Badges which is a testament to our purpose of providing clarity and confidence to regulated industries.

“In sectors like aerospace and defense, automotive and medical device manufacturing, there is a need for secure, reliable solutions that empower organizations with smarter quality control tools. This ensures traceable and compliant product development across a business to streamline processes and ease the burden of red tape.

“The positive reviews and ratings from our customers over the last quarter highlight the trust they place in Ideagen to deliver on these factors, underscoring our ongoing commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction.”

Overall, Ideagen secured 62 awards in the G2 Fall 2024 Reports, marking our highest number of badge wins to date. This surpasses our previous performance with an increase of 17 badges compared to Summer 2024.

Key highlights include 32 leadership awards across Ideagen Audit Analytics, Ideagen EHS, Ideagen Huddle, Ideagen Internal Audit, Ideagen PleaseReview, Ideagen Quality Management and Ideagen WorkRite. In addition, Ideagen Risk Management earned its first-ever High Performer badge in Business Continuity Management.

G2 is the go-to platform for over 90 million software buyers annually, leveraging insights from more than 2.7 million verified user reviews. Its quarterly reports provide real-time ratings of products and solutions across various criteria. Based on this data, G2 awards badges to the highest-performing companies, representing a mark of excellence and quality that businesses and professionals can use as a benchmark for purchasing decisions.

Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2, added: "Congratulations to Ideagen for being recognized in our G2 Reports for Fall 2024. This recognition isn’t subjective, as our ranking and scoring methodology is powered by the feedback of real customers. As software buyers turn to their peers to inform buying decisions, there’s not a voice more trusted and authentic than that of an actual customer."

For more information on the solutions and their individual awards or to learn more about how Ideagen software supports regulated industries visit the website

Attachment