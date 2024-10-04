ExxonMobil Selects Chart Industries’ IPSMR® Liquefaction Process Technology and Proprietary Equipment

ATLANTA, Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ExxonMobil – on behalf of Mozambique Rovuma Venture (MRV), operator of the Area 4 concession in northern Mozambique’s Rovuma Basin – announces its strategic decision to select Chart Industries' (NYSE: GTLS) (“Chart”) IPSMR® liquefaction technology and proprietary equipment for the Rovuma LNG project at the Afungi peninsula.



The Rovuma LNG Project will produce, liquefy and market natural gas from reservoirs of the Area 4 block of the offshore Rovuma Basin and includes the construction of 12 modules of 1.5 MTA each, with a total LNG capacity of 18 million tonnes annually, as well as associated onshore facilities. The selection of Chart IPSMR® for the 12 liquefaction modules is expected to help enable increased project competitiveness, improved reliability and lower GHG emissions.

“We are excited to partner with ExxonMobil for the utilization of our IPSMR® technology and associated equipment for their Rovuma LNG project in Mozambique,” said Jill Evanko, CEO and President of Chart Industries. “We thank ExxonMobil’s engineering and project teams for their efforts in advancing the use of IPSMR® in the international LNG industry.”

MRV is an incorporated joint venture owned by ExxonMobil, Eni and CNPC, and holds a 70 percent interest in Area 4. The remaining Area 4 participants are ENH (10%), KOGAS (10%) and Galp (10%).

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc. is a global leader in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for gas and liquid molecule handling for the Nexus of Clean™ - clean power, clean water, clean food, and clean industrials, regardless of molecule. The company’s unique product and solution portfolio across stationary and rotating equipment is used in every phase of the liquid gas supply chain, including engineering, service and repair and from installation to preventive maintenance and digital monitoring. Chart is a leading provider of technology, equipment and services related to liquefied natural gas, hydrogen, biogas, and CO2 capture amongst other applications. Chart is committed to excellence in environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) issues both for its company as well as its customers. With 64 global manufacturing locations and over 50 service centers from the United States to Asia, Australia, India, Europe, and South America, the company maintains accountability and transparency to its team members, suppliers, customers, and communities. To learn more, visit www.chartindustries.com.

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil, one of the largest publicly traded international energy and petrochemical companies, creates solutions that improve quality of life and meet society’s evolving needs.

The corporation’s primary businesses - Upstream, Product Solutions and Low Carbon Solutions – provide products that enable modern life, including energy, chemicals, lubricants, and lower emissions technologies. ExxonMobil holds an industry-leading portfolio of resources, and is one of the largest integrated fuels, lubricants, and chemical companies in the world. ExxonMobil also owns and operates the largest CO2 pipeline network in the United States. In 2021, ExxonMobil announced Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emission-reduction plans for 2030 for operated assets, compared to 2016 levels. The plans are to achieve a 20-30% reduction in corporate-wide greenhouse gas intensity; a 40-50% reduction in greenhouse gas intensity of upstream operations; a 70-80% reduction in corporate-wide methane intensity; and a 60-70% reduction in corporate-wide flaring intensity.

With advancements in technology and the support of clear and consistent government policies, ExxonMobil aims to achieve net-zero Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions from its operated assets by 2050. To learn more, visit exxonmobil.com and ExxonMobil’s Advancing Climate Solutions.

