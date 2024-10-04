CytoDyn Engages Syneos Health as CRO For Its Phase II Oncology Trial

VANCOUVER, Washington, Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytoDyn Inc. (OTCQB: CYDY) ("CytoDyn" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company developing leronlimab, a CCR5 antagonist with the potential for multiple therapeutic indications, announced today that it has engaged Syneos Health as the contract research organization (“CRO”) for its upcoming Phase II oncology trial. The trial will evaluate the efficacy of leronlimab in patients with relapsed/refractory micro-satellite stable colorectal cancer (“CRC”).



Syneos Health is a leading fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization that supports customers in accelerating the delivery of life-saving therapies to market. Syneos Health leverages advanced data analytics and AI/ML capabilities to improve outcomes at every stage of the asset lifecycle, from clinical development to commercialization. Syneos Health has helped to develop or commercialize 92% of novel new drugs approved by the FDA in the last five years (2019-2023) and 91% of products granted marketing authorization by the European Medicines Agency.

“Investigating leronlimab in the field of oncology remains our top priority, and we are excited to further invest in our promising relationship with Syneos Health. With this expanded mandate, we expect to generate clinical data affirming the utility of leronlimab in combination with trifluridine plus tipiracil (TAS-102) and bevacizumab,” said Dr. Jacob Lalezari, CEO.

As previously announced, the Company’s final study protocol was submitted to the FDA for approval in September 2024, and CytoDyn expects to start screening patients in early 2025.

About CytoDyn

CytoDyn is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of leronlimab, an investigational humanized IgG4 monoclonal antibody (mAb) that is designed to bind to C-C chemokine receptor type 5 (CCR5), a protein on the surface of certain immune system cells that is believed to play a role in numerous disease processes. Leronlimab is being studied for oncology and inflammation, as well as other potential indications, including but not limited to HIV and MASH.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health® is a leading fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization built to accelerate customer success. Syneos Health translates unique clinical, medical affairs and commercial insights into outcomes to address modern market realities. Syneos Health brings a talented team of professionals with a deep understanding of patient and physician behaviors and market dynamics. Together, Syneos Health shares insights, uses the latest technologies and applies advanced business practices to speed its customers’ delivery of important therapies to patients. Syneos Health supports a diverse, equitable and inclusive culture that cares for colleagues, customers, patients, communities and the environment. To learn more about how Syneos Health is shortening the distance from lab to life®, visit syneoshealth.com.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, product development, market position, future operating and financial performance, and business strategy. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these statements, which are based on current expectations of future events. For important information about these statements and our Company, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from the assumptions, expectations and projections expressed in any forward-looking statements, the reader should review our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2024, including the section captioned “Forward-Looking Statements” and in Item 1A. CytoDyn Inc. does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.

CONTACT

CytoDyn

Investor Relations

CytoDyn Inc.

ir@cytodyn.com