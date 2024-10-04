Breslin Appointed to Board of Directors of JBT Bancorp, Inc.

JONESTOWN, Pa., Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JBT Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: JBTC), the holding company of Jonestown Bank & Trust Co. (JBT), recently announced that effective October 1, 2024, Gina Breslin has been appointed to the JBT Bancorp, Inc. and JBT Board of Directors.





Breslin is a Shareholder and Consultant with North Group Consultants, an organizational health and leadership development firm located in Lititz, PA. In her role, Breslin provides leadership to the firm by shaping and advancing strategic initiatives, developing team members, fostering organizational efficiencies, and ensuring mission and values alignment.

“On behalf of our entire organization, I welcome Gina to the Board,” said Troy A. Peters, President and CEO of JBT. “I believe Gina will be a valuable addition to our Board and we will lean into her strengths as we continue to move the company forward.”

Originally from Myerstown, PA, Breslin holds a bachelor’s degree in Education from Eastern Mennonite University. She is a 2014 graduate of Leadership Lancaster and, in 2021, was recognized as a Woman of Influence by the Central Penn Business Journal.

“JBT’s mission of improving the financial lives of their clients combined with their commitment to their culture and team members is inspiring as it demonstrates a people-first approach,” said Breslin. “That approach appeals to me because when an organization prioritizes healthy relationships and excellent service, success follows, and communities are strengthened.”

Breslin said she looks forward to working with JBT’s dedicated Board and supporting JBT’s leaders as they advance operational excellence that includes advancing teamwork, focusing on continuous improvement, and driving results.

A resident of Lititz, PA, Breslin also serves on the Board of Jubilee Ministries and the Strategic Operations Team at Neffsville Mennonite Church. In addition, she volunteers her time to assist in the development of young leaders through the Lancaster Chamber’s NxtGen Mentoring Program.

Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

Contact: Andrea Shetterly

Email: ashetterly@jbt.bank

Jonestown Bank & Trust Co.

2 West Market Street

Jonestown, PA 17038

Phone: 717-865-4246

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3a9edf1e-961a-45ac-933b-242eb16b8902