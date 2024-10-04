DTE Energy Releases Annual CleanVision Sustainability Report; highlights progress providing customers cleaner, more reliability and affordable energy

Detroit, Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) today released its 2023 CleanVision Sustainability Report, the company's annual publication detailing progress towards its ongoing work to generate cleaner, more reliable and affordable energy for the people and community it serves.

DTE’s CleanVision report shares progress on the company’s priorities of improving operations, achieving net zero goals, caring for customers – especially the most vulnerable – and developing a workforce to lead the state’s energy future.

“DTE’s report aims to not only share updates on sustainability efforts, operational goals and corporate citizenship work, but to serve as a road map of progress as we strive to do what’s right for our customers and communities,” said Jerry Norcia, DTE chairman and CEO. “This year, we reinforced our commitment to reduce power outages by 30% and cut system outage duration in half over the next five years. As this is underway, we are investing at a pace that balances affordability for our customers, while keeping bill increases below the rate of inflation and delivering programs and services that meet the needs of our most vulnerable customers.”

DTE’s Sustainability Report focuses on the company’s work on topics that are important to customers, employees, investors and other community stakeholders, guiding readers to where they can access more detailed information about specific topics of interest. This year’s report is supported by standard frameworks, including the Edison Electric Institute (EEI) and American Gas Association (AGA) ESG/Sustainability templates, the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and Sustainable Accounting Standards Board (SASB).

