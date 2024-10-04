NANO Nuclear Energy to Present and Sponsors the Nuclear Panel at the 17th Annual LD Micro Main Event Held on October 28-30, 2024 in Los Angeles

A NANO Nuclear presentation led by senior executives is scheduled for Tuesday, October 29th from 9:30am to 9:55am.

New York, N.Y., Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE) (“NANO Nuclear” or “the Company”), a leading advanced nuclear energy and technology company focused on developing portable, clean energy solutions, today announced its sponsorship of the Nuclear Panel at the 17th Annual LD Micro Main Event, held at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles on October 28-30, 2024.

A presentation led by NANO Nuclear Chief Executive Officer and Head of Reactor Development, James Walker, alongside Founder & Chairman, Jay Yu, will take place on Tuesday, October 29th, from 9:30 to 9:55 AM.

Figure 1 - NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. Sponsors the Nuclear Panel at the 17th Annual LD Micro Main Event, to be held in Los Angeles on October 28-30, 2024.

“We’re proud to be one of the sponsors of LD Micro’s 2024 Main Event,” said Jay Yu, Founder and Chairman of NANO Nuclear Energy. “Our company also looks forward to being a speaker on the nuclear panel discussion. I am excited and I look forward to a memorable event.”

The 17th edition of the Main Event conference will host senior executives from approximately 150 public and private companies across various sectors and regions at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles. The conference will include keynote addresses, one-on-one meetings, and company presentations, providing attendees the opportunity to engage with key leaders in the micro-cap space.

“The 17th Annual LD Micro Main Event on the west coast will help to increase our company’s visibility across the nation,” said James Walker, Chief Executive Officer and Head of Reactor Development of NANO Nuclear Energy. “The opportunity to engage in one-on-one meetings enhances the dynamic nature of this conference, and I look forward to an informative presentation on the latest developments within NANO Nuclear for those in attendance.”

About NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc.

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE) is an advanced technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified, and vertically integrated company across four business lines: (i) cutting edge portable microreactor technology, (ii) nuclear fuel fabrication, (iii) nuclear fuel transportation and (iv) nuclear industry consulting services. NANO Nuclear believes it is the first portable nuclear microreactor company to be listed publicly in the U.S.

Led by a world-class nuclear engineering team, NANO Nuclear’s products in technical development are “ZEUS”, a solid core battery reactor, and “ODIN”, a low-pressure coolant reactor, each representing advanced developments in clean energy solutions that are portable, on-demand capable, advanced nuclear microreactors.

Advanced Fuel Transportation Inc. (AFT), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is led by former executives from the largest transportation company in the world aiming to build a North American transportation company that will provide commercial quantities of HALEU fuel to small modular reactors, microreactor companies, national laboratories, military, and DOE programs. Through NANO Nuclear, AFT is the exclusive licensee of a patented high-capacity HALEU fuel transportation basket developed by three major U.S. national nuclear laboratories and funded by the Department of Energy. Assuming development and commercialization, AFT is expected to form part of the only vertically integrated nuclear fuel business of its kind in North America.

HALEU Energy Fuel Inc. (HEF), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is focusing on the future development of a domestic source for a High-Assay, Low-Enriched Uranium (HALEU) fuel fabrication pipeline for NANO Nuclear’s own microreactors as well as the broader advanced nuclear reactor industry.

