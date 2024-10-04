Umoja Biopharma Announces Poster Presentations at the 39th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer

SEATTLE, Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Umoja Biopharma, Inc. (Umoja), a transformative immunotherapy company creating off-the-shelf treatments that aim to extend the reach and effectiveness of CAR-T cell therapies in oncology and autoimmunity, today announced that Umoja will present two poster presentations at the 39th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC), being held November 6-10, 2024, in Houston, Texas and virtually.

Umoja’s poster presentations will focus on preclinical data of UB-VV400, an off-the-shelf, multidomain fusion (MDF) protein surface engineered lentiviral vector designed to generate CD22-directed CAR T cells in vivo without requiring lymphodepleting chemotherapy, as well as the company’s RACR-induced cytotoxic lymphocytes (iCIL) platform and its potential for increased production and persistence of CAR T cells.

Details of the poster presentations can be found below:

Presentation Title: Development of a Surface Engineered Lentiviral Vector for In Vivo Generation of CD22-Directed CAR T Cells

Presenting Author: Jeffrey Teoh, Ph.D.

Poster Number: 1145

Presentation Date/Time: Friday, November 8, 2024; Poster Hall Hours: 9 am – 7 pm CT

Presentation Title: Arming pluripotent stem cell-derived lymphocytes with a suite of synthetic receptors enables scalable manufacturing and enhanced persistence and potency for potential off-the-shelf immunotherapy

Presenting Author: Dillon Jarrell, Ph.D.

Poster Number: 272

Presentation Date/Time: Saturday, November 9, 2024; Poster Hall Hours: 9 am – 8:30 pm CT

In addition to Umoja’s poster presentations, Seattle Children’s Therapeutics, Umoja’s collaboration partner will be presenting early experience data from the ENLIGHTen-01 trial of UB-TT170.

Details of the poster presentation can be found below:

Presentation Title: Early Experience on ENLIGHTen-01: A Phase 1 Study of Bispecific Adapter Molecule-Controlled Folate Receptor CAR T-Cell Therapy for Relapsed/Refractory Osteosarcoma

Presenting Author: Catherine Albert, M.D.

Poster Number: 233

Presentation Date/Time: Friday, November 8, 2024; Poster Hall Hours: 9 am – 7 pm CT

About Umoja Biopharma

Umoja Biopharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company aiming to develop off-the-shelf therapeutics that improve the reach, effectiveness, and access of CAR-T cell therapies in both oncology and autoimmunity. Umoja’s VivoVec™ in vivo gene delivery technology empowers a patient’s own immune system to fight disease. Enabling its core technology is the Company’s state-of-the-art lentiviral vector development and manufacturing facility in Louisville, Colorado. Umoja believes its approach can provide broader access and improved effectiveness of the most advanced immunotherapies, enabling more patients to live better, fuller lives. To learn more, connect with Umoja on LinkedIn and visit http://umoja-biopharma.com/.

