Share buy-back programme at SP Group A/S
On 26 August 2024 SP Group initiated a share buy-back programme, cf. company announcement no. 12/2024 of 23 August 2024.
According to the programme, SP Group will in the period from 26 August 2024 until 10 April 2025 purchase own shares for a maximum amount of DKK 40.0 million.
The share buy-back programme was initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 about Market Abuse, the so-called Market Abuse Regulation that protects listed companies’ board and executive board against violation of insider legislation in connection with share buy-backs.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|No. of shares purchased back
|Average transaction price
|Amount (DKK)
|Accumulated latest announcement
|30,100
|301.88
|9,086,733.00
|27-09-2024
|1,000
|338.00
|338,000.00
|30-09-2024
|1,500
|340.00
|510,000.00
|01-10-2024
|1,200
|336.00
|403,200.00
|02-10-2024
|1,000
|327.00
|327,000.00
|03-10-2024
|1,000
|324.00
|324,000.00
|Accumulated this period
|5,700
|333.72
|1,902,200.00
|Accumulated under the program
|35,800
|306.95
|10,988,933.00
As of today, SP Group’s total holding of own shares is 413,361 number of shares of a nominal value of DKK 2, corresponding to 3.3 % of the total number of issued shares of 12,490,000.
