Share buy-back programme at SP Group A/S

On 26 August 2024 SP Group initiated a share buy-back programme, cf. company announcement no. 12/2024 of 23 August 2024.

According to the programme, SP Group will in the period from 26 August 2024 until 10 April 2025 purchase own shares for a maximum amount of DKK 40.0 million.

The share buy-back programme was initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 about Market Abuse, the so-called Market Abuse Regulation that protects listed companies’ board and executive board against violation of insider legislation in connection with share buy-backs.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

 No. of shares purchased backAverage transaction priceAmount (DKK)
Accumulated latest announcement30,100301.889,086,733.00
    
27-09-20241,000338.00338,000.00
30-09-20241,500340.00510,000.00
01-10-20241,200336.00403,200.00
02-10-20241,000327.00327,000.00
03-10-20241,000324.00324,000.00
    
Accumulated this period5,700333.721,902,200.00
    
Accumulated under the program35,800306.9510,988,933.00

As of today, SP Group’s total holding of own shares is 413,361 number of shares of a nominal value of DKK 2, corresponding to 3.3 % of the total number of issued shares of 12,490,000.

