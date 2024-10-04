The Dried Mushroom Market Poised for Robust Growth, Reaching $4.29 Billion in 2024 - Global Forecast to 2028 and 2033

Dublin, Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dried Mushroom Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.







The global dried mushroom market is experiencing a significant uptick, with projections indicating a rise from $3.92 billion in 2023 to $4.29 billion in 2024, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. Key factors contributing to this impressive growth include an increased appetite for umami flavors, a higher level of consumer awareness, the ascent of vegan cuisines, the nutritional benefits of dried mushrooms, particularly their high vitamin D content, and a burgeoning demand for organic food products.



Forecasted Growth and Trends



Looking ahead to 2028, the market is forecast to further expand to $6.22 billion at a CAGR of 9.7%. This anticipated growth is supported by ongoing trends in health and wellness, the growing adoption of vegan diets, the multifaceted use of mushrooms in various food products, the expansion of e-commerce sales platforms, and increased consumer health consciousness. Key market trends include a robust demand for plant-based proteins, the emergence of functional foods, a focus on sustainability and organic products, culinary innovation, and the rising popularity of mixed mushroom formulations.



Veganism Driving Demand



The vegan movement continues to boost the dried mushroom sector. Vegan diets, which exclude all animal-derived products, have gained traction due to health, environmental, and ethical reasons, coupled with concerns about animal welfare. Dried mushrooms have become a vital element in vegan fare by providing rich umami flavor and a meat-like texture, elevating the quality of plant-based meals. The surging popularity of veganism is an essential driver of the market's growth.



Strategic Corporate Developments



Leading players in the dried mushroom space are innovating by offering organic nutraceutical mushroom extracts targeted at the food and supplement industries, enhancing health and wellness offerings. Companies are also engaging in strategic acquisitions to strengthen their market positions, such as GrowLife, Inc.'s recent purchase of Bridgetown Mushrooms, underscoring an industry-wide response to increasing consumer demands for functional mushroom products.



Global Landscape



The dried mushroom market is geographically diverse, with North America leading the sector in 2023, and Europe projected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecasted period. The primary types of dried mushrooms, spanning from shiitake to paddy straw variants, highlight a global industry catering to a wide array of culinary and pharmaceutical applications. Distribution channels are equally multifaceted, with products moved through supermarkets, e-commerce, and specialty stores, to name a few.



About the Dried Mushroom Market



The values in the dried mushroom market are reflective of the 'factory gate' values, denoting the worth of goods as sold by manufacturers or creators. The market entails the sales of diverse mushrooms known for their culinary and health benefits. The market value definition encompasses the revenue earned through the sale of goods and services within the specified market, and the stated geographic coverage is inclusive of consumption values respective to the organizations within the market's defined boundaries.



