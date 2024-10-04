Polysleep CEO Jeremiah Curvers Unveils New Podcast Season and Launches ‘Up At Night’ for Personal Development Enthusiasts

MONTREAL, Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polysleep Studio is excited to announce the return of "Wake Up Call," hosted by Co-Founder and CEO Jeremiah Curvers, alongside the launch of his new podcast, "Up At Night."



"Wake Up Call" will continue to provide invaluable insights into personal well-being through restorative sleep, health, and wellness. New episodes will be released every third Wednesday of the month, featuring thought-provoking discussions with notable guests, including public figure Jason Rockman.

On November 19th, Curvers will debut "Up At Night," an inspiring and brutally honest conversation about the cost of success. This weekly podcast is tailored for anyone interested in personal development, professional growth, and the pursuit of a balanced life.

Listeners can expect practical advice and motivating discussions to help them thrive both personally and professionally.

