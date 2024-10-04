Incedo Co-founder & CEO Nitin Seth to Host Two Events to Discuss the Insights from His New Book: Mastering the Data Paradox: The Key to Winning in the AI Age

Florham Park, NJ, Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Incedo, a leading digital transformation consulting and technology solutions firm, today announced the release of the latest book authored by its CEO and Co-Founder Nitin Seth in the US. Mastering the Data Paradox: The Key to Winning in the AI Age is a comprehensive, yet simple and actionable guide aimed at helping individuals, societies and enterprises to unlock the true potential of AI by leveraging the transformative power of Data.

To celebrate the release, Nitin will host two exclusive events in Palo Alto, CA and Florham Park, NJ to discuss the insights from his new book. Each event will feature a panel discussion led by Nitin alongside industry experts, including diving deep into the themes explored in the book. As part of the events, attendees will have the opportunity to engage in thought-provoking conversations and receive a complimentary copy of the book.

Event Details

Palo Alto, CA Event Date : Tuesday, October 15 Time : 5.00 pm Location : Four Seasons Hotel Silicon Valley at East Palo Alto, 2050 University Avenue, East Palo Alto, California

Florham, NJ Event Date : Tuesday, October 22 Time : 5.00 pm Location : Brooklake Country Club, 139 Brooklake Road, Florham Park, NJ 07932



At both the events, Nitin will personally sign the copies of his new book for attendees, offering a unique opportunity to meet the author and gain insights into why and how AI powered by data can create transformational value for enterprises and individuals.

"I am very excited to share the secrets to data and AI success that I explore in this book,” said Nitin Seth, CEO of Incedo. “Data is the power source of today and tomorrow. There is nothing that has exploded the way data has exploded, yet data is not well-understood. All successful businesses are based on data, yet the majority of enterprises struggle to deal with their data. My book demystifies this seemingly complex topic and makes it doable for enterprises of all sizes across the world.”

About Nitin Seth

Nitin Seth a global leader, entrepreneur, author and speaker, is the co-founder and CEO of Incedo Inc., a thriving technology services firm. With an extensive career spanning nearly three decades, Nitin has spearheaded transformative initiatives in business, digital, data and AI for prominent global organizations. He has held leadership positions at McKinsey, Fidelity International and Flipkart.

In 2021, Nitin debuted into the literary world with “Winning in the Digital Age”, a book that swiftly ascended to national bestseller status, earning five prestigious business book awards. His latest book, “Mastering the Data Paradox” released globally this year and was declared a "National Bestseller" by both Penguin and Amazon India and ranked #2 in the overall books category and achieved #1 bestseller status across 4 categories on Amazon. Nitin earned an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow and a degree in engineering from IIT, Delhi. He lives in New Jersey, USA with his wife, three children and a dog.

# # #

About the Book

Mastering the Data Paradox: The Key to Winning in the AI Age delves into data’s potential to drive positive impact on businesses, individuals, and societies. While doing so, Nitin explores the complexities brought about by data paradoxes, and how to deal with them to create transformational value for enterprises and individuals.

The book was declared a national bestseller by Penguin and Amazon India just a few days after its release in India. It has been praised for its “common sense, wisdom and detailed expertise on all aspects of data making it a must-read for anyone interested in business, technology and the confluence of AI and data.”

For more information about Mastering the Data Paradox: The Key to Winning in the AI Age or to purchase a copy online, visit https://masteringthedataparadox.com/.

About Incedo, Inc.

Incedo, Inc. is a digital transformation expert empowering companies to realize sustainable business impact from their digital investments. Their integrated services and platforms that connect strategy and execution are built on the foundation of design, AI, data, and strong engineering capabilities blended with their deep domain expertise from digital natives. With over 4000 data and technology professionals in the US, Canada, Latin America, and India and a large, diverse portfolio of long-term, Fortune 500 and fast-growing clients worldwide, Incedo works across financial services, telecom, hi-tech, and life sciences industries. Visit their website to learn more about how they help clients transform today: https://www.incedoinc.com/

Attachments