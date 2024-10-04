Bio Decontamination Market to Reach $525.4 Million, Globally, by 2033 at 8.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Bio Decontamination Market by Product (Equipment and Consumables), by Agent (Hydrogen Peroxide, Chlorine Dioxide and Nitrogen Dioxide), Type (Chamber Decontamination and Room Decontamination), and End User (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies and Healthcare Facilities): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the bio decontamination market was valued at $229.5 million in 2023, and is estimated to reach $525.4 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2024 to 2033.



Prime Determinants of Growth

Increase in awareness of the importance of maintaining sterile environments in healthcare and pharmaceutical industries is a major driver for the bio decontamination market. In healthcare settings, the rise of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) has resulted in the critical need for stringent sterilization protocols to protect patients and healthcare workers. Pharmaceutical industries demand highly sterilized environments to ensure the safety and efficacy of their products, as any contamination leads to costly recalls and endangers public health. This heightened awareness has led to the adoption of advanced bio decontamination technologies, which effectively eliminate pathogens and ensure sterile conditions. The ongoing focus on improving infection control measures and maintaining high standards of cleanliness continues to propel the growth of the bio decontamination market, reflecting its essential role in safeguarding health and safety in these critical sectors. In addition, the growing pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry is a major driver for the bio decontamination market. As these industries expand, the demand for stringent contamination control measures increases to ensure product safety and regulatory compliance. High standards in manufacturing environments necessitate effective bio decontamination solutions to eliminate microbial contamination.

Report Coverage & Details

Repot Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $229.5 million Market Size in 2033 $525.4 million CAGR 8.7% No. of Pages in Report 280 Segments Covered Product, Agent, Type, End User, and Region Drivers Increasing awareness about the importance of maintaining sterile environments

Growing biopharmaceutical industry.

Rise in hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) Opportunity Technological advancement in bio decontamination Restraint High product cost

Segment Highlights

The equipment segment dominated the market share in 2023

By product, equipment segment dominated the market share in 2023. This is attributed to there is a growing demand for sophisticated decontamination equipment in healthcare facilities, pharmaceutical industries, and research laboratories to ensure stringent infection control and sterile environments.

The hydrogen peroxide segment dominated the market share in 2023

By agent, hydrogen peroxide segment dominated the market share in 2023. This is attributed to the fact that hydrogen peroxide is highly effective as a broad-spectrum antimicrobial agent, capable of efficiently targeting a wide range of pathogens including bacteria, viruses, fungi, and spores. Its ability to disrupt cellular processes through oxidative damage makes it a potent choice for sterilization and decontamination processes in various industries, including healthcare facilities, pharmaceutical manufacturing, and food processing.

The chamber decontamination segment dominated the market share in 2023

By type, chamber decontamination segment dominated the market share in 2023. This is attributed to the fact that chambers, such as cleanrooms and biological safety cabinets, play a critical role in maintaining sterile environments necessary for research, production, and storage of sensitive biological materials.

The pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies segment dominated market share in 2023

By end user, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment dominated the market share in 2023. This is attributed to the fact that pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies operate within highly regulated environments were maintaining sterility and preventing contamination is crucial to ensure product quality and compliance with regulatory standards. Bio decontamination technologies offer effective solutions to sterilize equipment, facilities, and cleanrooms, thereby minimizing the risk of microbial contamination during production processes.

Regional Outlook

North America held a dominant position in the market in 2023 due to high adoption of the bio decontamination by biopharmaceutical companies, and well-established biopharmaceutical sector. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR in the forecast period. This is attributed to expanding healthcare infrastructure, increasing investments in biotechnology, and rising healthcare expenditure in countries like China, India, and Japan.

Key Players

Fedegari Autoclavi SpA

Steris PLC

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc

Ecolab Inc

JCE Biotechnology

DIOP GmbH & Co. KG

Howorth Air Technology Ltd.

Zhejiang TAILIN Bioengineering Co., LTD.

AM Instruments SRL

Solidfog Technologies

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global Bio Decontamination market. These players have adopted different strategies such as collaboration to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Recent Developments in Bio Decontamination Market Worldwide

In July 2023, BASF SE and Recipharm, announced a collaboration. The two companies joined forces to pioneer the development of innovative ibuprofen formulations. Leveraging BASF’s expertise in ibuprofen synthesis and Recipharm’s proficiency in drug formulation, the partnership aims to create formulations that are more effective, exhibit fewer side effects, and are easier to administer.

