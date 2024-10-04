Calcite Market to Reach $21.3 Billion, Globally, by 2033 at 5.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware , Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Calcite Market by Source (Natural Deposits and Artificially Produced), Form (Powder and Granule), and End-Use Industry (Construction, Cosmetic, Paints and Coatings, Pharmaceuticals, Plastics and Polymers, Paper and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the calcite market was valued at $12.7 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $21.3 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2024 to 2033.



Prime determinants of growth

The global calcite market is experiencing growth due to expansion of the plastics and polymers industry and increase in use in paints and coatings. However, the environmental regulations on mining and extraction hinder the market growth to some extent. Moreover, development of high-performance coatings and paints opens avenues for the development of innovative, eco-friendly solutions present additional opportunities for the calcite market.

Report coverage and details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $12.7 billion Market Size in 2033 $21.3 billion CAGR 5.4% No. of Pages in Report 360 Segments Covered Source, Form, End-Use Industry, And Region. Drivers Growth in construction and infrastructure development Surge in demand for paper and packaging product Opportunity Development of high-performance coatings and paints Restraint Environmental regulations on mining and extraction





Natural deposits segment is expected to lead the trail by 2033

Based on source, natural deposits segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is estimated to dominate during the forecast period. This dominance is primarily due to their widespread availability and historical use in various industries. Limestone and marble, primary sources of natural calcite, offer established supply chains and lower production costs compared to artificially produced calcites like precipitated calcium carbonate (PCC) . Moreover, natural deposits often provide calcite with desirable physical properties for applications in construction, agriculture, and chemicals. However, the artificially produced segment, particularly PCC, is gaining traction due to its superior purity, controlled particle size, and ability to meet stringent quality standards required in specialized applications such as pharmaceuticals and high-end coatings.

Powder segment is expected to lead the trail by 2033

Based on form, the powder segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is estimated to dominate during the forecast period. This is primarily due to its versatility and wide applicability across various industries. Calcite powder is favored for its fine particle size, which allows for easy incorporation into manufacturing processes such as plastics, paints, and coatings. It enhances properties like opacity, brightness, and mechanical strength effectively. Moreover, powder form calcite is preferred in applications where precise control over particle size and distribution is critical, ensuring consistent product quality and performance across different industrial sectors.

Construction segment is expected to lead the trail by 2033

Based on end-use industry, the construction segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is estimated to dominate during the forecast period. This is primarily due to the extensive use of calcite in cement and concrete production, where it serves as a key ingredient to enhance strength and durability. As urbanization accelerates globally, especially in emerging economies like China and India, the demand for calcite in construction materials continues to rise. This sector's dominance is further reinforced by ongoing infrastructure projects and building expansions, driving substantial growth and demand for calcite in the construction industry.

Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the fastest growth throughout the forecast period

Based on region, Asia-Pacific was the fastest-growing region in terms of revenue in 2023. Economic expansion, urbanization, and increasing infrastructure development in countries like China, India, and Southeast Asian nations boost demand for calcite in construction materials such as cement and concrete. Moreover, the region's developing paper and packaging industries require calcite as a key pigment for improving printability and enhancing product quality. Additionally, growth in the plastics and polymers sector further fuels demand for calcite as a filler, driven by rising consumer goods manufacturing and packaging activities in the region.

Leading Market Players: -

Imerys S.A.

Omya AG

J. M. Huber Corporation

Minerals Technologies Inc.

Gulshan Polyols Ltd.

ACCM

Jay Minerals

Wolkem

Columbia River Carbonates

Mississippi Lime Company

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global calcite market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

