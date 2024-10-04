Aluminum Sulfate Market to Reach $1.5 Billion, Globally, by 2033 at 3.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware , Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Aluminum Sulfate Market by Grade (Standard Grade, Low Iron Grade and Iron Free Grade), Form (Solid and Liquid), and Application (Water Treatment, Paper Manufacturing, Dyeing, Pharmaceutical and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the aluminum sulfate market was valued at $1.1 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $1.5 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2024 to 2033.



Prime determinants of growth

The global aluminum sulfate market is experiencing growth due to increase in demand for water treatment and growth in the paper and pulp industry. However, stringent environmental regulations and safety standards hinder the market growth to some extent. Moreover, utilization in chemical manufacturing processes presents additional opportunities for aluminum sulfate. Aluminum sulfate serves as a precursor in the production of several other chemicals such as aluminum hydroxide, alum, and sodium aluminate. Aluminum hydroxide, derived from aluminum sulfate, is extensively used in the manufacture of flame retardants, ceramics, and pharmaceuticals. Alum, formed by the reaction of aluminum sulfate with potassium sulfate or sodium sulfate has applications in water treatment, papermaking, and leather tanning industries.

Download Sample Pages of Research Overview: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A63376

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $1.1 billion Market Size in 2033 $1.5 billion CAGR 3.2% No. of Pages in Report 420 Segments Covered Grade, Form, Application, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA Drivers Increase in demand for water treatment Growth in the paper and pulp industry Opportunity Utilization in chemical manufacturing processes Restraint Stringent environmental regulations and safety standards





Standard grade segment to maintain its dominance by 2033

By grade, the standard grade segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The increase in need for effective water treatment solutions is a primary driver for the standard grade of aluminum sulfate. The contamination of water resources becomes a critical issue as urbanization and industrial activities escalate. Municipalities and industries are increasingly investing in water treatment facilities to ensure the provision of clean and safe water. Standard grade aluminum sulfate is widely utilized in these processes due to its efficiency in coagulating and flocculating impurities, thereby enabling the removal of suspended solids, organic matter, and pathogens.

Liquid segment to maintain its dominance by 2033

By form, the liquid segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The expansion of industrial activities and wastewater treatment drive the demand for liquid aluminum sulfate in the treatment of industrial effluents. Industries such as pulp and paper, textiles, food and beverage, and mining generate wastewater that contains various contaminants and pollutants. Liquid aluminum sulfate is commonly used as a flocculant in wastewater treatment plants to facilitate the removal of suspended solids, heavy metals, and organic compounds from industrial effluents. The demand for effective wastewater treatment chemicals such as liquid aluminum sulfate is expected to grow during the forecast period as industries face increasing regulatory pressure to comply with environmental standards and discharge limits.

Procure Complete Report (420 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/aluminum-sulfate-market

Water treatment segment is expected to lead the trail by 2033

By application, the water treatment segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is estimated to dominate during the forecast period. The demand for potable water and efficient wastewater management systems escalates as cities expand and populations increase. Urban areas generate significant amounts of wastewater that must be treated to prevent environmental contamination and health risks. Aluminum sulfate is integral in these treatment processes, effectively removing impurities, suspended particles, and organic matter from water, thereby ensuring it meets safety and quality standards for consumption and environmental discharge. In addition, environmental regulations and water quality standards also drive the demand for aluminum sulfate in water treatment. Governments and environmental agencies are increasingly imposing stringent regulations to protect water resources from pollution and ensure safe drinking water for the public.

Asia-Pacific is expected to experience fastest growth throughout the forecast period

By region, Asia-Pacific was the fastest growing region in terms of revenue in 2023. The paper and pulp industry in the Asia-Pacific region is expanding rapidly, driven by surge in demand for paper products, packaging materials, and hygiene products. Aluminum sulfate is a key ingredient in the papermaking process, used for sizing and improving the paper’s resistance to water and ink absorption. The industry's growth is fueled by rise in literacy rates, surge in e-commerce sector that require more packaging materials, and the overall economic development in the region.

Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aluminum-sulfate-market/purchase-options

Leading Market Players:

American Elements

Hawkins

Kishida Chemical Co., Ltd.

NIKE CHEMICAL INDIA

Chemtrade Logistics

Henan Fengbai Industrial Co., Ltd.

Merck KGaA

USALCO

NACALAI TESQUE, INC.

AFFINITY CHEMICAL

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global aluminum sulfate market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

United States

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com

Blog: https://www.newsguards.com/

Follow Us on | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube |