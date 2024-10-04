Effnet, Tannera and Phluido showcase their Cloud-Native Private 5G RAN Solution at MWC Las Vegas 2024

Luleå 2024-10-04 – Effnet, a leading provider of containerized 5G open RAN software and 5G protocol stack for terminals as well as Header Compression software, today announces that it is showcasing its 5G open RAN software together with Tannera and Phluido at Mobile World Congress Las Vegas 2024, starting October 8.

Tannera, Phluido and Effnet have introduced a Cloud-Native Private 5G RAN Solution which features 5G gNB CU and L2 features of 5G gNB DU by Effnet, Upper-L1 features of 5G gNB DU by Phluido, and UL1 accelerator by Tannera.

Our consortium brings together deep expertise and broad experience, making us a trusted partner in telecom. From Proof-of-Concept (PoC) to market deployment, our advanced solutions are proven to lead the way in private 5G use cases. By leveraging our combined knowledge, we’ve created a reference cloud-native Private 5G RAN solution designed to address the market’s most challenging demands.

Key Benefits of Our Cloud-Native Private 5G RAN Solution

Pre-integrated: Ensures seamless interoperability, scalability, and performance on various hardware platforms, while providing easy customization for operator-specific needs.

Reduces complexity with standard-compliant and high-performance reliability and minimizes risks associated with post-deployment.

Reduces complexity with standard-compliant and high-performance reliability and minimizes risks associated with post-deployment. Commercial-ready: Enables faster time-to-market, cost efficiency, and vendor support, ensuring readiness for immediate deployment and future-proofing.

The solution is presented in the Tannera booth 1213 at MWC Las Vegas.

For further details, see the solution web page on Tanneras web site: https://tannera.io/cloud-native-private-5g-ran-solution/





For further information, please contact:

Aniruddha Kulkarni, Managing Director, Effnet AB, Tel: +46 (0)920 60918, aniruddha.kulkarni@effnet.com or visit: http://www.effnet.com/

About Effnet

Effnet AB, based in Sweden, develops and licenses its 5G RAN software, 5G protocol stack for terminals, ASN.1 5G Toolset and IP header compression software including Effnet ROHC and Effnet BHC. Effnet’s 5G RAN software is highly scalable, modular and containerized. It is targeted for use in everything from small cells to disaggregated RAN and Cloud-RAN. With support for standardized and open RAN interfaces as well as Effnet’s focus on performance, the software is highly versatile and suitable for use in various applications ranging from wireless broadband to industrial IoT and vehicular communications. For more information about Effnet and its products, please visit www.effnet.com.

About Effnetplattformen Holding AB (publ)



Effnetplattformen Holding AB (publ), reg.no. 559179-8342, is the parent company of a group active in advanced digital communications and investments in other growth companies. Effnetplattformen Holding AB (publ) is traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker EFFH and its certified adviser is Eminova Fondkommission AB, +46 (0)8-68421100, info@eminova.se, www.eminova.se. For further information about Effnetplattformen Holding AB (publ) please visit www.effnetplattformenholding.se.