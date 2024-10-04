25-02, SBA Awards $9M in Grants to 49 Organizations Across America to Help Underserved Communities Access Development Funding and Innovative Research

WASHINGTON -, Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the voice in President Biden’s Cabinet for America’s more than 34 million small businesses, announced that the SBA has issued 49 grants up to $200,000 each to organizations supporting startups through specialized training, mentoring, and technical assistance under the Federal and State Technology (FAST) Partnership Program.

“FAST funding, which fuels innovation to keep America competitive globally, has doubled under the Biden-Harris Administration. At a time when we are seeing historic highs in our entrepreneurial activity with a small business boom, investing in America’s innovative startups is a top priority. America’s Seed Fund, powered by the SBA and fueled by 11 federal agencies’ SBIR and STTR programs, is the largest source of early-stage funding in the world.  With FAST, we have now expanded our entrepreneurial ecosystem to nearly every state so that entrepreneurs with great ideas can invent it, commercialize it, and build it with America’s Seed Fund in every corner of America,” said Administrator Guzman.

FAST’s objective is to improve outcomes for underserved communities by increasing participation from woman-owned, rural-based, or socially or economically disadvantaged small businesses through the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and the Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs, which are known as America’s Seed Fund. 

This year, the FAST program increased the maximum funding available by 60% to expand the geographic footprint of FAST and increase engagement of underserved, geographic, and demographic innovators across the country. As a result, FAST awardee organizations will provide support across 48 states and Puerto Rico. FAST organizations work locally and provide person-to-person support and training that increases the probability of success for entrepreneurs and small businesses pursuing SBIR or STTR contracts and grants.

The FAST program provides awards for a base period of 12 months, plus four optional continuation periods of 12 months each.


The FAST grantees are as follows:

STATEORGANIZATION
AlabamaThe Catalyst Center for Business & Entrepreneurship
AlaskaUniversity of Alaska Fairbanks
ArkansasUniversity of Arkansas System dba Univ. of Ark. at Little Rock
ArizonaCommerce Authority, Arizona
CaliforniaCal Poly Humboldt Sponsored Programs Foundation
ColoradoEconomic Development and International Trade, Colorado Office
ConnecticutConnecticut Innovations, Inc.
DelawareUniversity of Delaware
FloridaUniversity of Central Florida Research Foundation, inc.
GeorgiaUniversity of Georgia Research Foundation
HawaiiHawaii Technology Development Corporation
IdahoIdaho State University
IllinoisBoard of Trustees of the University of Illinois
IndianaIndiana Economic Development Corporation
IowaIowa State University of Science and Technology
KansasWichita State University
KentuckyKentucky Science and Technology Corporation
LouisianaLouisiana Economic Development
MaineCentral Maine Growth Council
MarylandMaryland Technology Development Corporation (TEDCO)
MichiganBBC Entrepreneurial Training & Consulting
MinnesotaMNSBIR, Inc.
MissouriThe Curators of the University of Missouri 
MississippiInnovate Mississippi
MontanaMontana State University
NebraskaBoard of Regents, Univ. of Neb., dba Univ. of Neb. at Omaha
NevadaBoard of Regents, NSHE obo the University of Nevada, Las Vegas
New HampshireUniversity of New Hampshire
New JerseyRutgers, The State University
New MexicoRegents of New Mexico State University
New YorkResearch Foundation of CUNY
North CarolinaFirst Flight Venture Center, Inc.
North DakotaUniversity of North Dakota
OhioOhio Aerospace Institute
OklahomaBoard of Regents of the University of Oklahoma
OregonVertueLab
PennsylvaniaBen Franklin Technology Partners Corporation
Puerto RicoPuerto Rico Science, Technology & Research Trust
Rhode IslandRhode Island Commerce Corporation
South CarolinaUniversity of South Carolina
South DakotaSouth Dakota Biotechnology Council
TennesseeTennessee Technology Development Corporation dba LaunchTN
TexasThe University of Texas at San Antonio
UtahGovernor's Office of Economic Opportunity
VirginiaVirginia Innovation Partnership Corporation
WashingtonLife Science Washington Institute
WisconsinBoard of Regents of the University of Wisconsin System 
West VirginiaU.S. Research Impact Alliance
WyomingUniversity of Wyoming

About FAST

In FY 2024, $9 million was appropriated for entities to carry out activities defined under the FAST Partnership Program legislative authority. Entities from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, Guam, American Samoa, and the Northern Mariana Islands are eligible to receive funding to provide outreach, technical, and financial assistance. Additional information can be found at https://www.sbir.gov/community/fast.

About SBIR/STTR

SBA coordinates the SBIR/STTR programs, known as America’s Seed Fund across the eleven participating federal agencies. Over $4 billion in early-stage seed capital is provided annually through over 6,000 awards to more than 4,000 small businesses. Federal agencies announce funding opportunities as either grants or contracts to address their research and development needs. Companies supported by the Americas Seed Fund often generate some of the most important breakthroughs each year in the U.S. Additional information about the programs, as well as past and current topics can be found at www.sbir.gov.

About the U.S. Small Business Administration 

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of business ownership. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow, or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov. 

 

            











    

        

        
