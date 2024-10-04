First Responders Children's Foundation and SERVPRO Establish Disaster Relief Fund to Assist First Responder Families Impacted by Hurricane Helene

NEW YORK, Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The First Responders Children’s Foundation (FRCF) is a national 501(c)3 organization dedicated to serving the children of U.S. first responders including firefighters, police officers, paramedics, EMTs, corrections officers, and 911 dispatchers. SERVPRO is a national leader of cleaning, restoration, and construction which mobilizes its network of 2,300+ franchises to respond to disasters. FRCF and SERVPRO have partnered to provide essential support for first responder families who have been severely impacted by Hurricane Helene through a disaster relief fund.

SERVPRO has generously seeded the fund with $100,000 earmarked for first responder families facing critical challenges. Together, FRCF and SERVPRO are actively raising additional funds to expand their efforts and meet the urgent needs of those who bravely serve and protect our communities.

As first responders risk their lives performing rescues, ensuring public safety, clearing debris, and restoring vital services, they often face the harsh reality that their own homes and families are also deeply affected by the very disasters they work tirelessly to combat. The death toll from Hurricane Helene has risen to over 180, with first responders being among those numbers, which makes Helene the deadliest hurricane to strike the U.S. mainland since Katrina. The need for support is urgent.

“This is a critical moment for our first responders and their families,” said Jillian Crane, CEO and President of The First Responders Children’s Foundation. “As they assist in the rebuilding of our communities, we must ensure that their families and children receive the support they need in times of personal tragedy.”

FRCF’s Natural Disaster Relief Program is dedicated to providing flexible financial assistance to cover home repairs, childcare expenses, mental health support for children coping with trauma, and a range of other disaster-related costs impacting first responder families during this crisis.

"As proud partners of the First Responders Children's Foundation, we at SERVPRO are committed to supporting the brave families of our communities’ heroes. Together, we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of those who sacrifice so much for others, day in and day out. I invite everyone to join us in this vital mission to help more first responder families impacted by Hurricane Helene. As first responders continue to serve our communities, we hope to serve their families as they face property damage, displacement from their homes, and other challenges,” said Brett Ponton, CEO of SERVPRO.

Together with SERVPRO, FRCF is committed to standing by the brave men and women who protect us every day, ensuring they and their families receive the support they need to recover and rebuild in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

Hurricane Helene Eligibility for Assistance

Current EMTs, paramedics, police officers, firefighters, and 911 dispatchers are eligible to apply for assistance, if they have children under 18 in their household and are actively responding to the disaster. Priority will be given to those serving in the hardest-hit regions, including the areas surrounding Tampa Bay/St. Petersburg, Florida and Asheville, North Carolina, as well as East Tennessee.

How to Contribute

Donations can be made through the FRCF website 1strcf.org/servpro, where contributions will quickly be mobilized to assist those on the front lines of disaster response and their families. Every dollar counts and will make a difference in the lives of those who serve our communities.

Learn More About FRCF Disaster Relief Program & Apply

Applications for assistance are now open. Interested first responders are encouraged to visit 1strcf.org/natural-disasters/ for more information and to apply for relief.

ABOUT FIRST RESPONDERS CHILDREN’S FOUNDATION (FRCF): First Responders Children’s Foundation is a national 501c3 foundation that provides programs and resources that address the specific needs of children of first responders. The Foundation focuses on critical areas, including scholarships, financial assistance grants; bereavement assistance, mental health counseling for children; and community engagement programs to foster positive relationships between first responder agencies and the communities they serve. FRCF receives the highest charity ratings from Charity Navigator and Candid. FRCF was founded 23 years ago in response to 9/11 when 800 children lost a first responder parent. Additional information about FRCF can be found at www.1stRCF.org and on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @1strcf.

ABOUT SERVPRO®: For more than 50 years, SERVPRO has been a trusted leader in fire and water cleanup and restoration services, construction, mold mitigation, biohazard, and pathogen remediation. SERVPRO’s professional services network of more than 2,200 individually owned and operated franchises spans the United States and Canada, responding to property damage emergencies large and small – from million-square-foot commercial facilities to individual homes. When disaster strikes, homeowners, business owners, and major insurance companies alike rely on SERVPRO to make it “Like it never even happened.”

