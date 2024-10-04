In Post-Theranos Era, Epi One's Transparent Approach to Cancer Detection Wins Investor Trust

New York, NY, Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a world still reeling from the Theranos scandal, a new beacon of hope in cancer detection is rising – and this time, it's inviting the world to look under the microscope.

Epi One, a biotech startup born from personal tragedy and scientific rigor, has captivated investors and the medical community alike, surpassing $1.2 million in crowdfunding on StartEngine. This groundswell of support from retail investors comes on top of $3.1 million already secured from angels and accredited investors, signaling a seismic shift in how breakthrough medical technologies can be funded and developed in the post-Theranos era.

"We're not just detecting cancer earlier – we're detecting it more accurately and affordably than ever before," declares Michael Marquardt, CEO of Epi One, whose personal loss to cancer fuels the company's mission. "And unlike some infamous predecessors, we're doing it with our lab doors wide open."

A New Paradigm in Cancer Screening

Epi One’s approach to cancer detection could deliver three key benefits previously thought incompatible: early detection, high accuracy, and affordability. At the heart of this innovation is a novel biomarker platform that has been rigorously validated through extensive clinical testing.

"Our approach is fundamentally different from that of our competitors," explains Dr. Fang "Sophia" Fang, Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer. "We've leveraged a new scientific discovery that allows us to detect cancer signals with unprecedented clarity."

Key aspects of Epi One's technology include:

Clinical Validation: The company has tested hundreds of human tissue and blood samples, providing robust evidence of the platform's effectiveness. Novel Biomarkers: Epi One's proprietary cancer biomarkers exhibit a strong signal-to-noise ratio, enabling highly sensitive and specific detection. Proven Methodology: The company utilizes polymerase chain reaction (PCR), a well-established and reliable technique, in its testing process. Exceptional Performance: The combination of novel biomarkers and PCR technology results in extremely high sensitivity and specificity in cancer detection.

"While we're closely guarding the core of our scientific discovery, we're committed to transparency in our process," says Michael Marquardt, CEO of Epi One. "We're prepared to share the basic steps we take in the laboratory to achieve these remarkable results. Our goal is to build trust through openness, without compromising our intellectual property."

This approach not only promises to revolutionize cancer screening but also to democratize access to early detection. By making accurate, early-stage cancer detection more affordable and accessible, Epi One aims to significantly impact cancer survival rates and quality of life for patients worldwide.

"We're not hiding behind a mysterious device," Marquardt emphasizes. "Our technology is based on sound science and proven methodologies. We welcome scrutiny and are confident that our results speak for themselves."

Impressive Traction and Validation

Since its founding in 2016, Epi One has:

Secured an initial patent for its technology

Expanded its lab space in Brooklyn, NY

Achieved a 95% accuracy rate in preliminary tests

The company is also pursuing grants from some of the largest funding organizations in the world.

A Team Built for Success

Epi One boasts a leadership team with exceptional credentials and experience in oncology, genomics, and business leadership:

Michael Marquardt, CEO and Board Member : Former American Cancer Society Board Chair, Michael brings extensive experience in tech and healthcare leadership to Epi One. A seasoned CEO, board member, and global advisor, he holds a Master's in Chemistry from the University of Virginia and leads with both business acumen and scientific understanding.

: Former American Cancer Society Board Chair, Michael brings extensive experience in tech and healthcare leadership to Epi One. A seasoned CEO, board member, and global advisor, he holds a Master's in Chemistry from the University of Virginia and leads with both business acumen and scientific understanding. Dr. Fang "Sophia" Fang, Co-Founder, President, and Chief Scientific Officer : With both an MD and Ph.D., Dr. Fang leverages her research expertise from Memorial Sloan Kettering to spearhead Epi One's scientific strategy. Her focus on genomics and computational biology drives the company's clinical success. She holds degrees from Harbin Medical University and Iowa State University.

: With both an MD and Ph.D., Dr. Fang leverages her research expertise from Memorial Sloan Kettering to spearhead Epi One's scientific strategy. Her focus on genomics and computational biology drives the company's clinical success. She holds degrees from Harbin Medical University and Iowa State University. Dr. Neng Yang, Co-Founder and Vice President of Research & Development: Dr. Yang's expertise in next-gen sequencing and CAR T-cell therapy is crucial for Epi One's biomarker validation efforts. Her pioneering work in single-cell sorting for leukemia and CAR T-cell therapy research for lung cancer at Memorial Sloan Kettering brings cutting-edge knowledge to the team. She holds an MD from Guangdong Medical University and a Ph.D. from Shanghai Jiaotong University.

This powerhouse team combines world-class scientific expertise with proven business leadership, positioning Epi One at the forefront of cancer detection technology.

Market Opportunity Driven by Personal Mission

The market for early cancer detection is vast and growing, with the global cancer diagnostics market expected to reach $249.6 billion by 2026. However, this opportunity is deeply personal for Epi One's CEO, Michael Marquardt.

At age 29, Marquardt's first wife received a cancer diagnosis that, despite early detection and access to top-tier medical care, claimed her life just 18 months later. This devastating loss became the catalyst for Marquardt's dedication to improving cancer care and detection, including his decades-long volunteer work for the American Cancer Society.

"When you lose someone to cancer, you realize that every advancement in early detection and treatment isn't just a market opportunity – it's a chance to save lives and spare families the pain of loss," Marquardt explains. "Our mission at Epi One isn't just about creating a successful company; it's about changing the narrative for cancer patients and their loved ones."

This personal connection drives Epi One's commitment to developing affordable, accurate, and early cancer detection methods. By making such tests widely accessible, Epi One aims to significantly impact cancer survival rates and quality of life for patients worldwide.

Investment Opportunity

This offering represents a rare chance for retail investors to participate in the early stages of a promising biotech company. Epi One's frugal approach, strong foundation, and mission-driven focus make it a compelling investment opportunity in the cancer detection space.

For more information about Epi One and its investment offering, visit https://www.startengine.com/offering/epi-one.

This Reg CF offering is made available through StartEngine Primary, LLC. This investment is speculative, illiquid, and involves a high degree of risk, including the possible loss of your entire investment.