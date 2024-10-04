Brookfield Renewable to Host Third Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call

BROOKFIELD, News, Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP, BEPC; TSX: BEP.UN, BEPC) (“Brookfield Renewable”) will hold its Third Quarter 2024 Conference Call and Webcast on Friday, November 8, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss results and business initiatives.



Results will be released on Friday, November 8, 2024 at approximately 7:00 a.m. ET and will be available on our website at https://bep.brookfield.com under “Press Releases”.

Participants can join by conference call or webcast:

Conference Call

Please pre-register for conference call by clicking here

Upon registering, you will be emailed a dial-in number, direct passcode and unique PIN. This process will bypass the operator and avoid the queue.

Webcast

Please join and register for the webcast by clicking here



Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable operates one of the world’s largest publicly traded platforms for renewable power and sustainable solutions. Our renewable power portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, utility-scale solar and storage facilities in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. Our operating capacity totals over 34,000 megawatts and our development pipeline stands at approximately 200,000 megawatts. Our portfolio of sustainable solutions assets includes our investments in Westinghouse (a leading global nuclear services business) and a utility and independent power producer with operations in the Caribbean and Latin America, as well as both operating assets and a development pipeline of carbon capture and storage capacity, agricultural renewable natural gas and materials recycling.

Investors can access the portfolio either through Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE: BEP; TSX: BEP.UN), a Bermuda-based limited partnership, or Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BEPC), a Canadian corporation. Further information is available at https://bep.brookfield.com. Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information.

Brookfield Renewable is the flagship listed renewable power and transition company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $1 trillion of assets under management.