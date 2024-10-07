Electric Boats Market to Reach USD 15.1 Billion by 2033 | Key Players: ABB, Siemens, Kongsberg | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent study by Future Market Insights, the global electric boats market is on a rapid growth trajectory, expected to expand at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.4% from 2023 to 2033. The market value is projected to rise from USD 5.6 billion in 2023 to an impressive USD 15.1 billion by 2033.



Understanding the Electric Boats Market

Key influences on market expansion include increasing seaborne commerce and a thriving marine tourism sector, which together heighten the demand for efficient and eco-friendly boating solutions. As environmental concerns gain prominence, stringent emission regulations are compelling both manufacturers and consumers to transition toward electric propulsion systems.

While the market presents substantial opportunities, challenges such as the high cost of electric propulsion systems and limited battery capacity for speedboats may restrain short-term growth. However, government initiatives to support the adoption of electric boats, along with continuous advancements in technology and infrastructure, are anticipated to bolster market prospects.

The electric boats market is still in its nascent stage, suggesting considerable potential for further expansion. As stakeholders focus on reducing carbon emissions and promoting sustainable practices, the demand for electric boats is poised to increase, marking a pivotal shift in the shipping and recreational boating industries.

Regional Insights into the Electric Boats Market

United States : Dominating the market with a significant 28.7% forecast share, the U.S. leads through 2033.

: Dominating the market with a significant 28.7% forecast share, the U.S. leads through 2033. Germany : Holding a strong position in Europe with a forecast share of 6.3%, Germany remains a key player.

: Holding a strong position in Europe with a forecast share of 6.3%, Germany remains a key player. Japan : With a forecast share of 4.8%, Japan continues to be an important market in Asia.

: With a forecast share of 4.8%, Japan continues to be an important market in Asia. Australia: Exhibiting a limited market presence, Australia accounts for just 0.4% of the forecast share.

Key Takeaways from the Electric Boats Market

The electric boats market is projected to grow from USD 5.6 billion in 2023 to USD 15.1 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 10.4%.

Rising seaborne commerce and a growing marine tourism sector are key drivers of market growth.

Strict emission regulations are encouraging the shift toward electric boats globally.

High initial costs and limited battery capacities pose significant challenges for adoption.

Boats with a range of 50–100 km currently dominate the market.

The U.S. holds the largest market share at 28.7%.

“Stringent emissions regulations are driving the shift toward eco-friendly vessels, making electric boats increasingly attractive. However, high initial costs and limited battery capacities remain significant barriers to adoption. Currently, passenger boats dominate the market, with boats offering mid-range capabilities leading in popularity.” says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Prominent Drivers of the Electric Boats Market

Environmental Regulations : Increasingly stringent emissions regulations are compelling manufacturers and operators to adopt cleaner technologies.

: Increasingly stringent emissions regulations are compelling manufacturers and operators to adopt cleaner technologies. Growing Marine Tourism : The rise in recreational boating and marine tourism is boosting demand for electric boats as eco-friendly alternatives.

: The rise in recreational boating and marine tourism is boosting demand for electric boats as eco-friendly alternatives. Technological Advancements : Innovations in battery technology and electric propulsion systems are enhancing performance and efficiency.

: Innovations in battery technology and electric propulsion systems are enhancing performance and efficiency. Rising Seaborne Commerce : Expanding global trade activities are driving the need for efficient and sustainable shipping solutions.

: Expanding global trade activities are driving the need for efficient and sustainable shipping solutions. Consumer Awareness : Growing awareness of environmental issues is leading consumers to seek greener boating options.

: Growing awareness of environmental issues is leading consumers to seek greener boating options. Urbanization : Increasing urbanization is raising demand for waterborne transportation options in densely populated areas.

: Increasing urbanization is raising demand for waterborne transportation options in densely populated areas. Declining Battery Costs: Reductions in battery costs are making electric boats more financially viable for consumers and businesses.

Reductions in battery costs are making electric boats more financially viable for consumers and businesses. Rise of Recreational Boating: An increase in disposable incomes is leading to more investments in recreational boating, including electric options.

An increase in disposable incomes is leading to more investments in recreational boating, including electric options. Innovative Design and Features: The introduction of advanced features, such as remote monitoring and enhanced safety systems, is attracting consumers to electric boats.





Challenges Faced by the Electric Boats Market

High Initial Costs : The upfront investment for electric boats and propulsion systems is significantly higher than traditional gasoline or diesel-powered vessels.

: The upfront investment for electric boats and propulsion systems is significantly higher than traditional gasoline or diesel-powered vessels. Limited Battery Capacity : Current battery technologies often provide insufficient range and power for certain boating applications, particularly in high-speed or long-distance scenarios.

: Current battery technologies often provide insufficient range and power for certain boating applications, particularly in high-speed or long-distance scenarios. Charging Infrastructure : The lack of widespread, accessible charging stations can deter potential buyers and limit the practicality of electric boats.

: The lack of widespread, accessible charging stations can deter potential buyers and limit the practicality of electric boats. Technological Maturity : Electric propulsion technology is still evolving, which may result in performance limitations compared to well-established conventional systems.

: Electric propulsion technology is still evolving, which may result in performance limitations compared to well-established conventional systems. Maintenance and Repairs : Limited availability of specialized maintenance and repair services for electric propulsion systems can pose challenges for owners.

: Limited availability of specialized maintenance and repair services for electric propulsion systems can pose challenges for owners. Consumer Perception : There may be skepticism regarding the reliability and performance of electric boats compared to traditional vessels, impacting adoption rates.

: There may be skepticism regarding the reliability and performance of electric boats compared to traditional vessels, impacting adoption rates. Market Awareness : Many consumers remain unaware of the benefits and advancements in electric boating, hindering market penetration.

: Many consumers remain unaware of the benefits and advancements in electric boating, hindering market penetration. Regulatory Hurdles : Navigating complex regulations and certifications for electric boats can slow down the introduction of new models.

: Navigating complex regulations and certifications for electric boats can slow down the introduction of new models. Battery Disposal and Recycling: Concerns about the environmental impact of battery disposal and the need for sustainable recycling solutions can pose challenges.









Competitive Landscape of the Electric Boats Market

The global electric boats industry is characterized by a fragmented competitive landscape with numerous participants. Players aim to establish dominance and maximize financial returns through strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships.

In contrast, leading companies are focusing on research and development to create environmentally friendly speedboats that minimize both economic and environmental impacts.

Recent Developments in the Market

By having a presence in Portugal, Groupe Beneteau was able to double its production capacity for 25- to 35-foot powerboats when it announced the acquisition of STARFISHER in October 2021.

Hydrogenia, South Korea's first commercially available hydrogen-electric yacht, was introduced at the 2021 Busan International Boat Show in June, powered by a Danfoss Editron electric drivetrain and sub-system.

Limestone Boats and Vision Marine Technologies formed a partnership in May 2021 to create electric outboard motors fitted to the powerboats made by Limestone Boats, with a goal of increasing production to 510 powerboats in 2022.





Leading Companies in the Electric Boats Market

FRAUSCHER BOOTSWERFT GmbH & Co KG

Duffy Electric Boat Company

RAND Boats ApS

Echandia, Lillebror Marine

Vision Marine Technologies

Quadrofoil d.o.o.

NAVAL DC B.V.

LTSMARINE

Symphony Boat Company,

Ruban Bleu

Access the Full Report Electric Boats Market Trends and Projections Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/electric-boats-market

Electric Boats Market by Category

By Type:

Pure Electric

Hybrid

By Boat Type:

Small Size

Medium Size

Large Size



By Battery Type:

Lead Acid

Lithium Ion

Nickel based batteries



By Power Output:

Below 5KW

Between 5KE to 30KW

Above 30KW



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa



Old Source: https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2022/09/22/2521064/0/en/Electric-Boats-Market-Expected-to-Grow-at-a-Fast-Pace-of-12-9-Amidst-Stringent-Emission-Restrictions-Future-Market-Insights-Inc.html

German Language

Laut einer aktuellen Studie von Future Market Insights befindet sich der globale Markt für Elektroboote auf einem rasanten Wachstumskurs und wird voraussichtlich von 2023 bis 2033 mit einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate (CAGR) von 10,4 % wachsen. Es wird prognostiziert, dass der Marktwert von 5,6 Mrd. USD im Jahr 2023 auf beeindruckende 15,1 Mrd. USD im Jahr 2033 steigen wird.

Den Markt für Elektroboote verstehen

Zu den wichtigsten Einflüssen auf die Marktexpansion gehören der zunehmende Seehandel und ein florierender Meerestourismussektor, die zusammen die Nachfrage nach effizienten und umweltfreundlichen Bootslösungen erhöhen. Da Umweltbelange immer wichtiger werden, zwingen strenge Emissionsvorschriften sowohl Hersteller als auch Verbraucher dazu, auf elektrische Antriebssysteme umzusteigen.

Der Markt bietet zwar erhebliche Chancen, aber Herausforderungen wie die hohen Kosten für elektrische Antriebssysteme und die begrenzte Batteriekapazität für Schnellboote können das kurzfristige Wachstum bremsen. Es wird jedoch erwartet, dass staatliche Initiativen zur Unterstützung der Einführung von Elektrobooten zusammen mit kontinuierlichen Fortschritten in Technologie und Infrastruktur die Marktaussichten verbessern werden.

Der Markt für Elektroboote steckt noch in den Kinderschuhen, was auf ein erhebliches Potenzial für eine weitere Expansion hindeutet. Da sich die Interessengruppen auf die Reduzierung der Kohlenstoffemissionen und die Förderung nachhaltiger Praktiken konzentrieren, wird die Nachfrage nach Elektrobooten steigen, was einen entscheidenden Wandel in der Schifffahrts- und Freizeitschifffahrtsindustrie darstellt.

Regionale Einblicke in den Markt für Elektroboote

Vereinigte Staaten : Die USA dominieren den Markt mit einem signifikanten prognostizierten Anteil von 28,7 % und führen bis 2033.

: Die USA dominieren den Markt mit einem signifikanten prognostizierten Anteil von 28,7 % und führen bis 2033. Deutschland : Mit einem prognostizierten Anteil von 6,3 % bleibt Deutschland ein wichtiger Akteur in Europa.

: Mit einem prognostizierten Anteil von 6,3 % bleibt Deutschland ein wichtiger Akteur in Europa. Japan : Mit einem prognostizierten Anteil von 4,8 % ist Japan weiterhin ein wichtiger Markt in Asien.

: Mit einem prognostizierten Anteil von 4,8 % ist Japan weiterhin ein wichtiger Markt in Asien. Australien: Australien weist eine begrenzte Marktpräsenz auf und macht nur 0,4 % des prognostizierten Anteils aus.

Wichtige Erkenntnisse aus dem Markt für Elektroboote

Es wird prognostiziert, dass der Markt für Elektroboote von 5,6 Mrd. USD im Jahr 2023 auf 15,1 Mrd. USD im Jahr 2033 wachsen wird, mit einer CAGR von 10,4 %.

Zunehmender Seehandel und ein wachsender Meerestourismussektor sind die Haupttreiber des Marktwachstums.

Strenge Emissionsvorschriften fördern weltweit den Wandel hin zu Elektrobooten.

Hohe Anschaffungskosten und begrenzte Batteriekapazitäten stellen eine große Herausforderung für die Einführung dar.

Boote mit einer Reichweite von 50 bis 100 km dominieren derzeit den Markt.

Die USA halten mit 28,7 % den größten Marktanteil.

"Strenge Emissionsvorschriften treiben den Wandel hin zu umweltfreundlichen Schiffen voran und machen Elektroboote immer attraktiver. Hohe Anschaffungskosten und begrenzte Batteriekapazitäten sind jedoch nach wie vor ein erhebliches Hindernis für die Einführung. Derzeit dominieren Passagierschiffe den Markt, wobei Boote mit Mittelklasse-Fähigkeiten an der Spitze stehen", sagt Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President bei Future Market Insights (FMI).

Prominente Treiber des Marktes für Elektroboote

Umweltvorschriften : Immer strengere Emissionsvorschriften zwingen Hersteller und Betreiber dazu, sauberere Technologien einzusetzen.

: Immer strengere Emissionsvorschriften zwingen Hersteller und Betreiber dazu, sauberere Technologien einzusetzen. Wachsender Meerestourismus : Die Zunahme der Freizeitschifffahrt und des Meerestourismus steigert die Nachfrage nach Elektrobooten als umweltfreundliche Alternativen.

: Die Zunahme der Freizeitschifffahrt und des Meerestourismus steigert die Nachfrage nach Elektrobooten als umweltfreundliche Alternativen. Technologischer Fortschritt: Innovationen in der Batterietechnologie und bei elektrischen Antriebssystemen verbessern die Leistung und Effizienz.

Innovationen in der Batterietechnologie und bei elektrischen Antriebssystemen verbessern die Leistung und Effizienz. Steigender Seehandel : Die Ausweitung der globalen Handelsaktivitäten treibt den Bedarf an effizienten und nachhaltigen Schifffahrtslösungen voran.

: Die Ausweitung der globalen Handelsaktivitäten treibt den Bedarf an effizienten und nachhaltigen Schifffahrtslösungen voran. Verbraucherbewusstsein : Das wachsende Bewusstsein für Umweltfragen führt dazu, dass die Verbraucher nach umweltfreundlicheren Bootsoptionen suchen.

: Das wachsende Bewusstsein für Umweltfragen führt dazu, dass die Verbraucher nach umweltfreundlicheren Bootsoptionen suchen. Urbanisierung : Die zunehmende Urbanisierung erhöht die Nachfrage nach Transportmöglichkeiten auf dem Wasserweg in dicht besiedelten Gebieten.

: Die zunehmende Urbanisierung erhöht die Nachfrage nach Transportmöglichkeiten auf dem Wasserweg in dicht besiedelten Gebieten. Sinkende Batteriekosten: Durch die Senkung der Batteriekosten werden Elektroboote für Verbraucher und Unternehmen finanziell rentabler.

Durch die Senkung der Batteriekosten werden Elektroboote für Verbraucher und Unternehmen finanziell rentabler. Aufstieg des Freizeitbootfahrens: Ein Anstieg des verfügbaren Einkommens führt zu mehr Investitionen in die Freizeitschifffahrt, einschließlich elektrischer Optionen.

Ein Anstieg des verfügbaren Einkommens führt zu mehr Investitionen in die Freizeitschifffahrt, einschließlich elektrischer Optionen. Innovatives Design und Funktionen: Die Einführung fortschrittlicher Funktionen wie Fernüberwachung und verbesserter Sicherheitssysteme lockt die Verbraucher für Elektroboote.





Herausforderungen auf dem Markt für Elektroboote

Hohe Anschaffungskosten : Die Vorabinvestitionen für Elektroboote und Antriebssysteme sind deutlich höher als bei herkömmlichen benzin- oder dieselbetriebenen Schiffen.

: Die Vorabinvestitionen für Elektroboote und Antriebssysteme sind deutlich höher als bei herkömmlichen benzin- oder dieselbetriebenen Schiffen. Begrenzte Batteriekapazität : Aktuelle Batterietechnologien bieten oft nicht genügend Reichweite und Leistung für bestimmte Bootsanwendungen, insbesondere bei hohen Geschwindigkeiten oder Langstrecken.

: Aktuelle Batterietechnologien bieten oft nicht genügend Reichweite und Leistung für bestimmte Bootsanwendungen, insbesondere bei hohen Geschwindigkeiten oder Langstrecken. Ladeinfrastruktur : Der Mangel an flächendeckenden, zugänglichen Ladestationen kann potenzielle Käufer abschrecken und die Praktikabilität von Elektrobooten einschränken.

: Der Mangel an flächendeckenden, zugänglichen Ladestationen kann potenzielle Käufer abschrecken und die Praktikabilität von Elektrobooten einschränken. Technologische Reife: Die elektrische Antriebstechnologie befindet sich noch in der Entwicklung, was zu Leistungseinschränkungen im Vergleich zu etablierten konventionellen Systemen führen kann.

elektrische Antriebstechnologie befindet sich noch in der Entwicklung, was zu Leistungseinschränkungen im Vergleich zu etablierten konventionellen Systemen führen kann. Wartung und Reparaturen: Die begrenzte Verfügbarkeit von spezialisierten Wartungs- und Reparaturdiensten für elektrische Antriebssysteme kann die Eigentümer vor Herausforderungen stellen.

begrenzte Verfügbarkeit von spezialisierten Wartungs- und Reparaturdiensten für elektrische Antriebssysteme kann die Eigentümer vor Herausforderungen stellen. Wahrnehmung der Verbraucher : Es kann Skepsis hinsichtlich der Zuverlässigkeit und Leistung von Elektrobooten im Vergleich zu herkömmlichen Schiffen geben, was sich auf die Akzeptanzraten auswirkt.

: Es kann Skepsis hinsichtlich der Zuverlässigkeit und Leistung von Elektrobooten im Vergleich zu herkömmlichen Schiffen geben, was sich auf die Akzeptanzraten auswirkt. Marktbewusstsein : Viele Verbraucher sind sich der Vorteile und Fortschritte des Elektrobootfahrens nicht bewusst, was die Marktdurchdringung behindert.

: Viele Verbraucher sind sich der Vorteile und Fortschritte des Elektrobootfahrens nicht bewusst, was die Marktdurchdringung behindert. Regulatorische Hürden : Das Navigieren durch komplexe Vorschriften und Zertifizierungen für Elektroboote kann die Einführung neuer Modelle verlangsamen .

: Das Navigieren durch komplexe Vorschriften und Zertifizierungen für Elektroboote kann die Einführung neuer Modelle verlangsamen Batterieentsorgung und -recycling: Bedenken hinsichtlich der Umweltauswirkungen der Batterieentsorgung und der Bedarf an nachhaltigen Recyclinglösungen können eine Herausforderung darstellen.





Wettbewerbslandschaft des Marktes für Elektroboote

Die globale Elektrobootindustrie zeichnet sich durch eine fragmentierte Wettbewerbslandschaft mit zahlreichen Teilnehmern aus. Die Akteure zielen darauf ab, durch Strategien wie Fusionen, Übernahmen und Partnerschaften eine Dominanz aufzubauen und die finanziellen Erträge zu maximieren.

Im Gegensatz dazu konzentrieren sich führende Unternehmen auf Forschung und Entwicklung, um umweltfreundliche Schnellboote zu entwickeln, die sowohl die wirtschaftlichen als auch die ökologischen Auswirkungen minimieren.

Jüngste Entwicklungen auf dem Markt

Durch die Präsenz in Portugal konnte die Groupe Beneteau ihre Produktionskapazität für 25- bis 35-Fuß-Motorboote verdoppeln, als sie im Oktober 2021 die Übernahme von STARFISHER bekannt gab.

Hydrogenia, Südkoreas erste kommerziell erhältliche wasserstoffelektrische Yacht, wurde im Juni auf der Busan International Boat Show 2021 vorgestellt und wird von einem elektrischen Antriebsstrang und Subsystem von Danfoss Editron angetrieben.

Limestone Boats und Vision Marine Technologies sind im Mai 2021 eine Partnerschaft eingegangen, um elektrische Außenbordmotoren zu entwickeln, die in die Motorboote von Limestone Boats eingebaut werden, mit dem Ziel, die Produktion bis 2022 auf 510 Motorboote zu erhöhen.





Führende Unternehmen auf dem Markt für Elektroboote

FRAUSCHER BOOTSWERFT GmbH & Co KG

Duffy Elektroboot-Unternehmen

RAND Boats ApS

Echandia, Lillebror Marine

Vision Marine Technologies

Quadrofoil d.o.o.

NAVAL DC B.V.

LTSMARINE

Symphony Boat Company,

Ruban Bleu

Markt für Elektroboote nach Kategorie

Nach Typ:

Rein elektrisch

Hybrid

Mit dem Bootstyp:

Kleinformat

Mittlere Größe

Großformat





Nach Batterietyp:

Blei-Säure

Lithium-Ionen

Batterien auf Nickelbasis





Nach Leistungsabgabe:

Unter 5KW

Zwischen 5KE und 30KW

Über 30KW





Nach Region:

Nordamerika

Lateinamerika

Europa

Asien-Pazifik

Naher Osten und Afrika





Authored By:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

Explore FMI’s Extensive Coverage on Automotive Domain:

Global boat hook sales are projected to hit USD 1,569.1 million by 2024, with a CAGR of 5.8%, potentially reaching USD 2,753.6 million by 2034.

The global boat trailers market size is valued at approximately USD 1,023.9 million in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5%, reaching around USD 1,590 million by 2033.

The leisure boat market size was valued at USD 44.6 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8%, potentially reaching nearly USD 78.4 billion by the end of 2032.

The boat trailer industry in Western Europe is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7%, with an estimated value of USD 196.23 million in 2024, reaching approximately USD 283.66 million by 2034.

The global electric bus industry is projected to be valued at USD 21.3 billion in 2024, with forecasts reaching USD 68.5 billion by 2034, reflecting a CAGR of 12.4%.

The global electric bicycle market size is projected to grow significantly, reaching USD 4.0 billion by 2024 and USD 6.6 billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 5.1%

The global electric vehicle maintenance market value is estimated to reach USD 17,150 million in 2024, with a CAGR of 15.4% expected to grow to USD 71,640 million by 2034.

The global electric vehicle motor market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21% with revenues rising from USD 84,995.77 million in 2024 to USD 571,809.04 million by 2034.

The electric vehicle fluid market value is projected to reach USD 1.6 billion by 2024, with an estimated valuation of USD 25.5 billion by 2034, reflecting a remarkable CAGR of 31.7%.

The electric light commercial vehicle market size is projected to be worth USD 303.2 billion in 2024, with a robust CAGR of 9.5%, reaching an estimated USD 750 billion by 2034.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact FMI: