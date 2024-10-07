Perseus Mining September Quarter Investor Webinar

| Source: Perseus Mining Limited Perseus Mining Limited

Perth, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QUARTERLY REPORT INVESTOR WEBINAR / CALL

Perth, Western Australia/October 7, 2024/ Perseus Mining Limited (ASX/TSX: PRU) is hosting an investor webinar and conference call to discuss its September 2024 Quarterly Results, which are anticipated for release around 8:30am AEDT on Wednesday 23 October 2024.

CALL DETAILS

Australia: Wednesday October 23, 2024

Perth – 6:00am

Sydney/Melbourne – 9:00am		Canada: Tuesday October 22, 2024

Vancouver – 3:00pm

Toronto – 6:00pm		UK: Tuesday October 22, 2024

London – 11:00pm

Register for the investor webinar at the link below:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_BC8L_01JRJ6j8B70p8CLsQ

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

To join the webinar via telephone, please use one of the following numbers and enter the Webinar ID: 876 6279 3489

For higher quality, dial a number based on your current location:

Location Australia Singapore Canada USA New Zealand United Kingdom
Dial in Number +61 8 7150 1149

+61 3 7018 2005		+65 3165 1065+1 778 907 2071+1 669 900 9128+64 9 884 6780+44 203 901 7895


ASX/TSX CODE: PRU

CAPITAL STRUCTURE:

Ordinary shares: 1,376,196,513

Performance rights: 6,710,618

REGISTERED OFFICE:

Level 2

437 Roberts Road

Subiaco WA 6008

Telephone: +61 8 6144 1700

www.perseusmining.com		DIRECTORS:

Rick Menell

Non-Executive Chairman

Jeff Quartermaine

Managing Director & CEO

Amber Banfield

Non-Executive Director

Elissa Cornelius

Non-Executive Director

Dan Lougher

Non-Executive Director

John McGloin

Non-Executive Director		CONTACTS:

Jeff Quartermaine

Managing Director & CEO

jeff.quartermaine@perseusmining.com

Stephen Forman

Investor Relations

+61 484 036 681

stephen.forman@perseusmining.com

Nathan Ryan

Media

+61 420 582 887

nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au

International numbers available: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kd62zQlg9x

A recording of the conference call will be made available via Perseus’s website at www.perseusmining.com.


This announcement was approved for release by Jeff Quartermaine, Managing Director and CEO.