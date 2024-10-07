Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Trading update Q3 2024





HARVEST VOLUMES OF SALMON AND TROUT

Total harvest volume of salmon and trout for Q3 2024 was 51,400 GWT, compared to 53,900 GWT in Q3 2023, excluding volumes from Scottish Seafarms.

Harvest volumes by region/company for Q3 2024 (Q3 2023), measured in 1,000 GWT:

Lerøy Aurora: 17.6 (16.5)

Lerøy Midt: 16.9 (22.4)

Lerøy Sjøtroll: 16.8 of which 6.8 was trout (14.9 of which 7.1 was trout)

CATCH VOLUMES OF WILDFISH

Total wild catch volumes in Lerøy Havfisk, measured in 1,000 tonnes:

Q3 2024: 13.3 of which 1.5 of cod

Q3 2023: 14.4 of which 3.5 of cod

The complete Q3 2024 report will be released on 14 November 2024 at 06:30 CET.

Queries may be addressed to the company’s CFO Sjur S. Malm.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.