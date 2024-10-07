Transgene to Present a Poster on Updated Data for TG4050 at SITC 2024

Transgene will present median 24-month follow up data from patients

enrolled in the Phase I trial evaluating the individualized cancer vaccine TG4050

in the adjuvant treatment of head and neck cancer

Strasbourg, France, October 7, 2024, 8 a.m. CET – Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, will present a poster highlighting median 24-month follow up from the ongoing randomized Phase I trial of its individualized therapeutic cancer vaccine, TG4050 at the 39th Society for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer (SITC) annual meeting. This presentation will emphasize efficacy and disease-free survival outcomes in patients with head and neck cancers. SITC annual meeting will take place in Houston, Texas, USA, from November 6 to 10, 2024.

The abstract will be available on the SITC website on November 5, 2024, from 3 p.m. CET.

Poster details

Title: “Randomized phase I trial of adjuvant individualized TG4050 vaccine in patients with locally advanced resected HPV-negative head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC)”.

Poster and abstract number : 650

: 650 Date and Time : Thursday, November 7, 2024 at 4 p.m. CET

: Thursday, November 7, 2024 at 4 p.m. CET Author : C. Le Tourneau

TG4050 is an individualized immunotherapy being developed for solid tumors that is based on Transgene’s myvac® technology and powered by NEC’s longstanding artificial intelligence (AI) expertise. TG4050 is being evaluated in a randomized multicenter Phase I/II clinical trial as a single agent in the adjuvant treatment of HPV-negative head and neck cancers ( NCT04183166 ).

Transgene previously presented data in April 2024, that showed that all patients who received TG4050 remained disease-free after a median follow-up of 18.6 months, comparing favorably to the observational arm which saw 3 out of 16 patients relapse during the same time period.

Transgene and NEC are continuing the joint development of TG4050 in this indication with a Phase II extension of the trial, which is currently enrolling patients.

About Transgene

Transgene (Euronext: TNG) is a biotechnology company focused on designing and developing targeted immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Transgene’s programs utilize viral vector technology with the goal of indirectly or directly killing cancer cells.

The Company’s clinical-stage programs consist of a portfolio of therapeutic vaccines and oncolytic viruses:

TG4050, the first individualized therapeutic vaccine based on the myvac® platform, TG4001 for the treatment of HPV-positive cancers, as well as BT-001 and TG6050, two oncolytic viruses based on the Invir.IO® viral backbone.

With Transgene’s myvac® platform, therapeutic vaccination enters the field of precision medicine with a novel immunotherapy that is fully tailored to each individual. The myvac® approach allows the generation of a virus-based immunotherapy that encodes patient-specific mutations identified and selected by Artificial Intelligence capabilities provided by its partner NEC.

With its proprietary platform Invir.IO®, Transgene is building on its viral vector engineering expertise to design a new generation of multifunctional oncolytic viruses.

Additional information about Transgene is available at: www.transgene.fr

