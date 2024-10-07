NetBet Italy forms collaboration with Relax Gaming

ROME, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBet Italy continues to steadily expand its games library with the addition of leading provider Relax Gaming, offering a selection of casino titles to Italian players.



NetBet has been developing its games lobby for over 20 years and in that time has partnered with some of the most innovative software providers in the world. Its family of providers now comprises both original purveyors of land-based slots and up-and-coming software developers, giving players of all backgrounds and budgets the chance to enjoy safe gambling.

NetBet Italy has relatively recently harnessed the potential of a rapidly growing market and is committed to giving Italian players the unrivalled NetBet experience, with a diverse product range and the best responsible gambling tools in place.

The brand’s most recent provider partnership is with Relax Gaming, an exciting operator with more than a decade in the industry. Popular games from their portfolio include Temple Tumble, Cluster Tumble and Banana Town, all of which are now being enjoyed on mobile, tablet or desktop by NetBet Italy players.

NetBet Italy’s PR manager, Claudia Georgevici, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Relax Gaming to the fold and showcase their impressive portfolio of slots to our growing audience of iGaming fans.

“As we continue to evolve and cater to the unique tastes of the Italian market, we can rely on Relax Gaming to help us in our mission to provide an exceptional gaming experience for everyone.”

Gianluca Crimaldi, Director of Italy at Relax Gaming, said: “It’s wonderful to partner with a quality operator like NetBet Italy. This jurisdiction is a big part of our growth strategy for 2024 and beyond so we’re excited to expand our reach on Italian soil.”

For more information contact pr@NetBet.it .

About NetBet.it

NetBet.it is a single-member BPG srl site, founded in 2008. It is one of the first Italian portals specialising in online gaming and is licensed by ADM. With access to thousands of industry-leading casino games and daily sports events, NetBet.it has evolved into one of Italy's favourite online gaming brands.

For more information please visit: https://www.netbet.it/

About Relax Gaming:

Relax Gaming Group was founded in 2010 with the goal of simplifying B2B content delivery for the modern iGaming landscape. With business simplicity and collaboration central to its ethos, its rapid and sustained expansion has been conceived in order to deliver unparalleled global reach.

Via a quick one-time integration, Relax Gaming now provides access to a roster of 4,000+ casino games to 700+ operator brands with a diverse range of proprietary products, including Poker, Bingo and its own extensive slot portfolio. High-quality aggregated content from more than 70 partner studios, is provided through its selected Silver Bullet (commercially represented) and Powered By Relax (commercially independent) partners.

Regulated markets are also at the heart of its growth strategy, with licenses held in multiple jurisdictions including: the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario, the Malta Gaming Authority, the Gibraltar Licensing Authority, the UK Gambling Commission, the Romanian National Gaming Office (ONJN) and the Hellenic Gaming Commission. In addition to licensed operations, Relax Gaming fully supports regulated markets such as Colombia, Mexico, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, Estonia and Latvia.