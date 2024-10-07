ProductLife Group Acquires IntiQuan, Strengthening Global Drug Development Capabilities

PARIS, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProductLife Group (PLG), a global leader in regulatory, scientific, compliance, and digital transformation consulting services for the life sciences industry, is pleased to announce the acquisition of IntiQuan AG, a premier Swiss boutique specializing in pharmacometric services for the biopharmaceutical sector.



Founded in Switzerland in 2015 by Dr. Henning Schmidt, IntiQuan has rapidly established itself as a trusted provider of cutting-edge pharmacometric and statistical modelling & simulation services. The acquisition expands PLG’s portfolio of specialized solutions that support biopharmaceutical companies with drug development, adding a key set of capabilities focused on significantly reducing development risk, costs and timelines and enhancing patient safety through advanced dose-response analyses and predictive safety profiling.

With the addition of IntiQuan, PLG is now in a position to offer customers cutting-edge pharmacometrics services that include strategic consulting, pharmacokinetics/pharmacodynamics (PK/PD), population pharmacokinetics (popPK), and biosimulation services. IntiQuan is renowned for its track record of translating complex data into actionable insights across a range of therapeutic areas and modalities from pre-clinical to Phase IV. Its team of scientific experts leverages advanced mathematical modeling and simulation techniques to inform clinical study design as well as analyze and predict trial outcomes.

This acquisition represents the next step in PLG’s strategy to create a fully integrated global platform. With further expansions planned across the US and European markets, PLG is well on its way to becoming a leading global provider of comprehensive drug development services.

Xavier Duburcq, CEO of PLG, commented: “We are excited to welcome the IntiQuan team to PLG. They are a very strong fit with our expertise-driven organization. Their deep and highly specialized scientific knowledge in pharmacometrics and clinical pharmacology means that we will enhance the support we provide to our clients in their drug development journey. Pharmacometrics and model-informed drug development offer regulatory grade insights that can impact key decision-making and accelerate clinical development, even eliminating the need for certain trials, in some cases.”

Dr. Henning Schmidt, Founder of IntiQuan, added: “Joining forces with PLG is a pivotal moment for IntiQuan. Our teams support IntiQuan’s clients bringing breakthrough medicines to patients and reducing both time to market and the cost of research and development through our combined solutions. We are excited to contribute our unique capabilities to PLG’s global platform and to play a key role in advancing the future of drug development.”

Dr. Stefan Wetzel, CEO of IntiQuan, said: “There is strong cultural alignment between our organizations centered on providing high-quality, innovative and customer-focused solutions. Together with our PLG colleagues, we look forward to supporting our customers with a broader set of complementary solutions, for example in regulatory services.”

About ProductLife Group:

ProductLife Group’s mission is to support patient access to safe and effective healthcare solutions by delivering worldwide consulting and outsourcing services through the entire product life.

Combining local expertise with global reach spanning more than 150 countries, PLG is the Life Sciences Industry reference strategic partner for the development, market introduction and life cycle management of product portfolios, and the related business and digital transformation.

With a goal of continuously improving the value delivered to teams and clients, PLG is committed to long-term partnership, innovation, flexibility, and cost efficiency.

For more information, visit https://productlifegroup.com/

About IntiQuan

IntiQuan AG is a leading Swiss boutique specializing in Pharmacometrics, Statistical Modeling & Simulation, and Quantitative Systems Pharmacology (QSP) for the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries. IntiQuan offers high-end, fit-for-purpose solutions that are crucial for optimizing drug development and regulatory processes. Strategically located in Switzerland, IntiQuan is recognized for its expertise in integrating complex data for informed decision-making, making it a key player in advancing precision medicine and enhancing patient safety across a variety of therapeutic areas.

For more information, visit https://www.intiquan.com

