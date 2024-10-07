Tornator Oyj

Tornator Oyj Stock Exchange Release 7 October 2024 at 11.00 AM

Insider information: Tornator Oyj considers issuance of new green notes expected to be rated Baa3 (stable) by Moody's Ratings

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

Tornator Oyj ("Tornator") is considering the issuance of new inaugural rated senior secured green notes with an expected principal amount of EUR 300 million ("Notes") and which are expected to mature on 2031. The Notes are contemplated to be issued in accordance with Tornator’s green finance framework published in April 2023 (the "Framework") and are expected to be rated Baa3 (stable) by Moody’s Ratings. The potential issue is expected to take place in the near future subject to market conditions.

Tornator intends to use the net proceeds from the potential issuance of the Notes in accordance with the Framework to, among other things, prepay a EUR 200 million green bank loan made available under Tornator's existing loan arrangements and maturing in March 2026.

The lead arrangers for the potential issuance of the Notes are Danske Bank A/S, OP Corporate Bank plc and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ). OP Corporate Bank plc acted as Tornator’s rating advisor.

For further information, please contact:

CFO Antti Siirtola, tel. +358 40 773 0975

www.tornator.fi/en

Tornator is a leader in sustainable forestry in Europe. It owns forests in Finland, Estonia and Romania. In 2023, the group’s turnover was approximately €195 million, and the balance sheet value was about €3.6 billion. The group has around 190 employees. Tornator’s own employees, and other companies and their employees working on its forestland, add up to around 1,600 person-years of employment. The owners of the parent company are Finnish, mainly institutional investors. Tornator’s mission is to generate sustainable wellbeing from forests.





